Browns name DeShone Kizer starting QB once again

DeShone Kizer is back under center.

The Browns on Wednesday announced the rookie quarterback will be Cleveland's starter for the team's Week 7 matchup against the Titans.

Kizer was replaced by Kevin Hogan in the second half of the Browns' Week 5 loss to the Jets and didn't play in the team's loss to the Texans on Sunday, as Hogan made his first NFL start. Hogan went 20 of 37 for 140 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions at Houston.

Despite benching him, Browns coach Hue Jackson said he believes Kizer was able to learn from observing on the sidelines and that he's prepared to take control of the offense once again.

“I think when you see some of the things that have happened to you in games and you can see it happening with somebody else that hurts your football team, you understand … the turnovers are putting the team at risk,” Jackson said. “When there is a chance, an opportunity to score points and here comes a turnover coming the other way, when sometimes the accuracy – you miss a ball, you throw it a little high or a little low or whatever all those things are – that it stops drives, and it doesn’t give your offensive football team the best opportunity to have success.

“I think seeing some of the re-protection ID things that came up a little bit (Sunday) was very eye-opening to him, and I think it was a good experience for him.”



#Browns Kizer: "It's on me to make sure that never comes up again (the question of being benched)"

— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 18, 2017



Kizer, 21, was selected by Cleveland in the second round of this year's draft. He is 81 of 159 with three touchdowns and nine interceptions after starting the first five games of the season.

The winless Browns are scheduled to host the Titans at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.