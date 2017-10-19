Cowboys owner Jerry Jones came face to face with protesters Tuesday in the lobby of the Manhattan hotel where the NFL's fall meetings are going on and got an earful.

Here's what protesters had to say to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones

Jones, according to multiple reports, paused and turned back to listen to what was being said.

"Gladiators who are well paid to beat each other's brains outs, but have to keep their mouths shut for talking about injustice," one of the protesters said (via The Dallas Morning News). "Look at the videos of the police getting away with murder, and tell me the players are wrong to protest it and that they have no right to do that.

"People need to take a knee against white supremacy and people need to stand up against you and your buddy Donald Trump and drive this whole regime out and it begins Nov. 4."

Harsh words, that according to the Morning News, echoed what has been said about Jones, first from a local politician who equated the Cowboys owner's comments on his players standing during the anthem to an order that says, "Slaves, obey your master," and then a local pastor's news conference Monday outside Dallas police headquarters at which he accused Jones of "plantation politics."

Jones on Tuesday appeared to look one of the protesters in the eye but didn't respond.

"I just wanted to hear what he had to say," Jones told reporters later, saying he had no problem with the way the men chose to deliver their message.

He also said he was encouraged by the conversation that took place among owners, separate from the discussions earlier at NFL headquarters among players, owners and league and union representatives, but Jones didn't offer much else.

"The (NFL) meetings were very informative, but I will have a comment once our meetings are through," Jones said. "Our meetings aren't through at all.

"I'll comment (Wednesday)."