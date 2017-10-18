Entering Tuesday, Mario Lemieux was the only NHL player in the last 30 years to score in each of his team's first seven games.

Lightning's Kucherov continues scoring streak

By Tuesday night, Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov inscribed his name beside Lemieux's on that list. Kucherov tallied his eighth goal in seven games to even things up against the New Jersey Devils.

As Lightning captain Steven Stamkos created a logjam in the middle of the ice, Kucherov was left open by the Devils defense. Stamkos found the perfectly placed Kucherov, who then sent a slapshot past Devils goaltender Cory Schneider.



This man will not stop scoring.



A goal in all seven games this season for @86Kucherov. pic.twitter.com/ijDrDis4R3

Kucherov remains in second amongst NHL goal scorers this season but is now on the heels of Alex Ovechkin. Stamkos, who has 11 points this season and centers Kucherov's line, has a front-row seat to Kucherov's streak.

"It's no wonder why me and Vladdy [Namestnikov] are just trying to get [Kucherov] the puck, Stamkos said before the game. "Especially right now with how hot he is."