The NFL Players Association is milking the clock. It does that extremely well, maybe better than it does anything else — probably because it gets so much practice when it's forced to push back against the NFL.

Ezekiel Elliott gets another reprieve, and courts remain NFL's Kryptonite

The strategy works so well because the NFL’s actions are often viewed unkindly by the courts, in particular actions against its players and especially when its disciplinary policies are at issue. Thus, Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension is back on hold as of Tuesday night, thanks to a second temporary restraining order preventing the start of the Cowboys running back's six-game ban.

Elliott gets to play this weekend against the 49ers and, likely, the week after that against Washington. Well past a year since the NFL began investigating him over a domestic violence allegation, the fact that he’s eligible to play is still all everybody knows for certain.

It shouldn’t be this way, of course. But to be clear once again, what’s up for debate in federal court is how the league handled the investigation. That’s what keeps catching it, what the union is always able to wriggle through to keep the Tom Bradys, Ray Rices and Adrian Petersons at arm’s length from the NFL.

The mistrust in the NFL’s integrity, in how it investigates and punishes players, is deep. It’s justified, for the most part. Ironically, while the Elliott case was being argued again Tuesday, players were investing some portion of their trust in the owners and commissioner again, discussing player protests at the owners’ meetings. Time will tell whether that will actually lead to anything. Believing the league under these circumstances, even when the facts seem clear-cut, requires a leap of faith.

The union ends up short-circuiting the league’s plans every once in a while. Other times, it doesn’t, and Elliott’s case still might be delaying the inevitable the way that all the appeals only delayed Brady’s four-game sentence in the Deflategate investigation.

The path ends up leading back to the collective bargaining agreement that the union signed onto, which allows the NFL so much power in these matters. It could very well trip up Elliott at the end, the way it caught Brady. It might be a matter of which judge, or panel of judges (if it reaches that far up the court system), gets this case.

For now, the union’s only recourse is still effective. A U.S. circuit judge in Texas last month ruled in Elliott’s favor. The NFL’s appeal got the case moved to New York, where a different judge gave Elliott — and, notably in this ruling, the Cowboys — another reprieve, while passing it on to yet another judge.

Along the way, the courts raised serious doubts about the NFL’s practices. Judge Amos Mazzant in Texas did not mince words pointing out that Elliott did not receive a “fundamentally fair hearing.”

That harsh appraisal will undergo more scrutiny in court in the next two weeks. As it does, Elliott will stay on the field.

The union keeps buying time for him, because it knows the soft spots in the NFL’s defense.