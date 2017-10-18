Cubs vs. Dodgers: Live score, updates, highlights from NLCS Game 3

The Dodgers travel to Chicago to face the Cubs in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles has been undefeated in the postseason so far, after sweeping the Diamondbacks in the Division Series. The Dodgers also hold a commanding 2-0 lead over the Cubs in the best-of-seven series.

Cubs vs. Dodgers: Score, updates, highlights from NLCS Game 3

Game 3 is scheduled to start at Wrigley Field on Tuesday at 9:08 p.m. ET on TBS.

MLB playoffs: Cubs face lineup dilemma with offensive struggles of defensive wizards

After only scoring three total runs in the first two games of the NLCS, the Cubs need to get their offense working, and fast. Ben Zobrist will be hitting lead off and playing second base while Javier Baez, who has been hitless in the postseason, sits. While Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras add to the stagnant offense, hitting a combined 2-for-22 in the NLCS, Maddon also puts Kyle Schwarber back in the mix.

On the mound for the Cubs is Kyle Hendricks with a 2.60 career postseason ERA. Chicago is hoping Hendricks can shut down Justin Turner who sent the Cubs back to Wrigley down by two games after a walk-off home run. Turner is the only Dodgers player who has a home run off Hendricks.

MLB playoffs: Justin Turner flips the switch, and the Dodger machine stays in working order

Yu Darvish will be on the mound for the Dodgers in his second career start at Wrigley Field. He has allowed just 11 total hits and three total runs (two earned runs) in his last four starts — including Game 3 of the NLDS. In six road starts with the Dodgers, including the postseason, Darvish has a 2.23 ERA, with 44 strikeouts and five walks in 32⅓ innings.

Cubs vs. Dodgers: Live updates and highlights from Game 3

Follow along with Sporting News for live scores and highlights from Wrigley Field:

(All times Eastern)

9:23 p.m. — End of the first inning: Cubs 1, Dodgers 0

9:15 p.m. — Good call putting Kyle Schwarber in the line up. He homered to left center to give the Cubs an early lead and he also throws a bat-flip in there. Kris Bryant follows him with a single to left, and this is what Joe Maddon was hoping for. Chicago had three hits in the first inning off Darvish.



Schwarber with his own A+ bat drop pic.twitter.com/Rt1KUnycLr

— Ozzie (@OzzieStern) October 18, 2017





Kyle Schwarber has 4 postseason HR at Wrigley Field in his career, the most of any player. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo have 3 each.

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 18, 2017



9:11 p.m — Kyle Hendricks gets through the first inning taking down Taylor, Bellinger and Puig. Puig hit a ball to Waveland Avenue, but it was foul. Hendricks struck him out on the next pitch.



You don't see many bat flips on foul balls. #Puig

— Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) October 18, 2017



8:55 p.m. — The Cubs could use him.



Kerry Wood to the mound for the first pitch. Can he stick around for the 8th?

— Jesse Rogers (@ESPNChiCubs) October 18, 2017



8:50 p.m. — The wind in blowing out tonight at Wrigley, for what it's worth.