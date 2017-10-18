Watch: Celtics' Hayward suffers ankle fracture

Gordon Hayward fractured his left ankle early in the Boston Celtics' season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Celtics' Hayward suffers gruesome leg injury

Hayward jumped in an effort to catch a pass from a team-mate when he came down on his ankle on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was taken off the court on a stretcher, with the Celtics later confirming an ankle fracture.

After his team's 102-99 loss, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said: "From what I was told it was a dislocated ankle and a fracture. What is it, a tibia down there? Whatever the bone is in the leg.

"So the doctors here have looked at it, our doctors have looked at it, and we'll know a lot more [when] he goes straight to the hospital when he gets home."

Hayward was picked up in free agency this offseason by the Celtics.

He signed a four-year, $127million contract. Hayward had two points and a rebound at the time of his injury.