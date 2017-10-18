Watch: Celtics' Hayward suffers ankle fracture

News

Gordon Hayward fractured his left ankle early in the Boston Celtics' season opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Hayward jumped in an effort to catch a pass from a team-mate when he came down on his ankle on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old was taken off the court on a stretcher, with the Celtics later confirming an ankle fracture.

After his team's 102-99 loss, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said: "From what I was told it was a dislocated ankle and a fracture. What is it, a tibia down there? Whatever the bone is in the leg.

"So the doctors here have looked at it, our doctors have looked at it, and we'll know a lot more [when] he goes straight to the hospital when he gets home."

Hayward was picked up in free agency this offseason by the Celtics.

He signed a four-year, $127million contract. Hayward had two points and a rebound at the time of his injury.


