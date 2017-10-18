Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane backed Karim Benzema, insisting the striker was still improving despite his missed chances against Tottenham.

He's getting better – Zidane backs Benzema

A Raphael Varane own goal gave Spurs the lead on Tuesday before Cristiano Ronaldo's equaliser from the penalty spot prior to half-time.

Benzema missed a fifth-minute opportunity before being denied by an incredible Hugo Lloris save from close range shortly after the break in what was the striker's second game back from a hamstring injury.

Zidane talked up the save from Lloris, who used his left foot to somehow keep out the Benzema header.

"I've not spoken to him. He would have liked to have scored the goal, but as for the Lloris save, if we replayed it 10 times he'd only keep it out once and tonight was that one time," Zidane said after the 1-1 Champions League draw.

"Karim looks like he always does to me, every day he's getting better.

"He scored in Getafe and could have scored today. Patience is the key and we're now thinking about the next game."



Benzema has scored just two goals in eight games in all competitions this season for Madrid, who host Eibar in La Liga on Sunday.