The NHL DFS slate for Tuesday, October 17, looks like another fun ones, as there are plenty of potential values and high-upside picks tonight. As always, we must point out that this isn't the only daily fantasy hockey research tool you should use when putting together your lineups. Consider this advice as a basic blueprint for my thoughts for tonight's slate on DraftKings and FanDuel.

NHL DFS Picks: Strategy, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel for Tuesday, October 17

Here's our parameters for how we categorize slate size.

Small – 4 or fewer games

Medium – 5-8 games

Large – 9-12 games

Super-Sized – 13-plus games



Tonight's large slate has several choices, including a late (three games) and later (two game) option. The values listed below are based on potential points per dollar. The picks take into account potential matchups, Vegas odds, advanced statistics, and more.

For an even bigger advantage, I recommend always asking questions on every avenue of social media possible. Large slates are alwasy tricky. Coming Thursday, there will be a “what went wrong” section where we'll look at what caused people to tilt on their lineups.

Tuesday NHL DFS Picks: Center values

Nico Hischier, New Jersey vs. Tampa Bay (DraftKings $3,800, FanDuel $4,600)

Again, Tuesday features a ton of higher profile options. The weekend had some, as well, but choose wisely here. Hischier has fallen a bit out of favor of late. He only has generated three shots in his past four games. However, the move up to the first line has finally happened.

With the 11-game slate, there is a enough room to set up a few different lineups that are outside the limits of being safe. Tampa Bay just played last night against Detroit and can definitely be worked speed wise. There is more of a chance that we see the Hischier of game No. 1 tonight. Playing with Taylor Hall tends to help, as Hall creates more chances per 60 than any other Devils player.

The good news is there are several other options as far as value on Tuesday night. Hischier is more of a GPP play. Also, he is a center who is a borderline crazy value with his DraftKings price.

Other Options: Tyler Seguin (chalk), Brayden Point, Evgeni Kuznetsov, Sean Couturier, Vadim Shipachov, Ryan O’Reilly (higher risk)

Crazy Value Possible: Christian Dvorak, JT Compher, Blake Coleman (extreme risk).

Tuesday Daily Fantasy Hockey Picks: Winger values

James Neal, Vegas vs Buffalo (DraftKings $6,900, FanDuel $7,900)

Watch to see how Buffalo tries to contain Neal as he has been getting his shots in the early going. He has had at least three shots and scoring chances in each game. The risk is that he could be higher owned than expected. That is quite possible. Neal is going to get his chances, and Buffalo’s penalty kill (special teams in general) can be an adventure.

Buffalo has struggled mightily out of the gate, including losing six straight games. The gamble here is that they could be a good contrarian play. Neal will get his chances, but players like Evander Kane could, as well. They were able to clamp things down against Boston on Sunday, but Buffalo’s urgency may create more of that uptempo style seen against Arizona and Dallas.

Jonathan Huberdeau is another one of those wingers that could sneak up on people tonight if one feels that Neal could be too high profile.

Other Options: Alex Ovechkin and Jamie Benn (chalk), Filip Forsberg (near chalk), Jakub Voracek, Mike Hoffman, Kevin Labanc (moderate risk), Patric Hornqvist (GPP only), Clayton Keller

Crazy Value Possible: Nick Bjugstad, Alex Tuch, Paul Byron, Justin Bailey (very high risk – plays fourth line minutes)

Tuesday NHL DFS Advice: Defensemen picks, values

John Klingberg, Dallas vs Arizona (DraftKings $6,300, FanDuel $6,200)

Choices are plenty among defensemen on Tuesday night. Money can be saved at the center position to spend a bit more on the blueline. The chic or chalk pick may be Erik Karlsson or P.K. Subban -- and rightfully so. However, Klingberg could argued to be almost as chalky, and yet the temptation is to go with it anyway.

The defenseman has looked excellent in the early going, and Arizona has been a wreck defensively. Antti Raanta is still out, and Louis Domingue looks likely to get the start. Domingue has given three or more goals in each start, and there are some serious growing pains with a young team and new coaching staff. Arizona has been attacked frequently when Oliver Ekman-Larsson has been on the ice. That is almost unheard of. The Coyotes have given up a ton of high danger scoring chances due to missed assignments and lack of communication. Metrics wise they have been a mixed bag, but it seems like too many mistakes end up in their net.

Other Options: Brent Burns (higher risk, not as chalky), Kevin Shattenkirk, Shayne Gostisbehere, Justin Schultz/Olli Maatta (moderate risk), Noah Hanifin

Crazy Value Possible: Will Butcher (First line power play), David Savard, Sam Girard, Darnell Nurse

Tuesday Daily Fantasy Hockey Advice: Goalie picks, values

Carey Price, Montreal @ San Jose (DraftKings $7,400, FanDuel $9,100)

Sadly, last Thursday’s pick looked great until an injury sidelined Antti Raanta after the first period. Detroit was able to pounce on Louis Domingue coming in cold. Price is a DraftKings only pick and is the highest risk we could go because of venue. San Jose has struggled in some ways as much as Montreal. Someone Is going to break out, and oddly, Price should be that guy. "Should" is a key word here.

Price is confirmed, but Sergei Bobrovsky could be an interesting GPP play on Tuesday. Winnipeg can put up a lot of shots at times so there is risk here. Remember the Jets are just one of those teams that can be so infuriating to play or go up against. Another interesting play on FanDuel could be Malcolm Subban at $7,200. That would save money to spend elsewhere. Just understand that the pace will be higher on Tuesday than it was Sunday against Boston.

Other Options: Ben Bishop and Craig Anderson (Chalk), Pekka Rinne (moderate risk), Peter Budaj (very high risk – IF HE PLAYS), Brian Elliott(Dangerous)