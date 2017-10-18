NBA DFS Picks: Advice, strategy, tips for Tuesday, October 17

PG Chris Paul

HOU@GSW $8800 -- $8000 Curry is your top-priced PG on both FD and DK tonight and priced best on DK between the two. He averaged 11 three-point attempts per game vs. Houston last season, as both these teams should be jacking up threes all night. Due to the Paul vs. Curry matchup, I would rather go with Irving, who should have no issues if Rose is defending him.



Irving will be in the spotlight tonight as he takes on his old team on opening night. While the Cavs are preparing a video tribute to Irving, I expect the fans to boo every time he touches the ball once the clock starts. Look for Irving to try to make a statement tonight, as he is coming off a career-high 25.2 points per game last season.

Paul makes for a nice pivot option off of Irving tonight, as he makes his regular season debut for the Rockets. Paul’s 22.8 points over 38 career games vs. the Warriors is his highest average vs. any team. While I believe Irving will handle the ball for the Celtics, I’m in more of a wait-and-see approach about how Houston’s new offense will look. The way the pricing looks for the two games tonight, you may have to choose just one of the top three PG options for tonight to use in your lineups.

BOS@CLE



$5500

--

$5000

Speaking of Rose, he’ll be the starting PG for Cleveland until Isaiah Thomas is healthy. Rose leads the second-tier options at PG tonight, as there is a nice gap in price after the top three options. Using Rose may depend on the status of LeBron. If he is out, Rose will receive a huge bump as the main player to set up the offense for the Cavs. With Rose currently healthy, we should expect a solid number of minutes and the ability to exceed his value. Rose averaged 37.9 DK points vs Boston last season.

$5300

--

$4800

Smart does not have the full upside as Rose, but he should be the first off the bench, as well as receive the most minutes off the bench for the Celtics tonight. Smart is able to contribute in multiple categories, and with the increase in fantasy points for steals on FD, the PG combo of Irving and Smart makes for a nice pairing on FD tonight.

$11000

--

$10000

Harden is the top-priced player on FD, and right behind LeBron on DK tonight. With the addition of Chris Paul, Harden’s overall stats may take a dive, as he won’t have to fully carry the load for Houston. Having said that, he will still be an elite play throughout the season. Harden had a triple-double in two of his four matchups vs. the Warriors last year. His issue was shooting, though, as Harden had more turnovers than FGs, and only shot five of 34 from behind the arch in his matchup with Golden State.

$6000

--

$5200

Similar to Rose, Wade will receive a boost if LeBron is out tonight. Word is also that Wade will handle the ball while Rose is on the bench, which could help him with his overall fantasy game. It’s unclear how much Wade has left in the tank, but taking these veterans while healthy is your best opportunity for them to exceed value. If learning toward fading Harden, I prefer Wade with the discount over Klay tonight. If looking to go cheap, I don’t mind J.R. Smith, as well, for a low-owned GPP option.

$3700

--

$3700

With Bradley gone, Brown is the starting SG for the Celtics to begin the season. He averaged just over 16 minutes per game during his rookie year , but I think he will be in the mid-20’s this season. Brown, Marcus Smart and Terry Rozier should split the minutes, but I'm not sure how much Brown will be involved in the offense. With only two games and needing to fit some of the top players tonight, both Brown and Rozier work as value options tonight.

$6800

--

$6200

There are fewer strateg options to take on a two-game slate, and my preferred route to take in these is the stars-and-scrubs approach. This approach may mean skipping the mid-tier options, which includes Klay. We know he can light up the scoreboard quickly with his three-point shot, but the assists and boards just don’t add up when on the court with the superteam. He’ll receive a bump if Draymond Green is out, but he will mainly be in charge of shutting Harden down. If looking to go mid-tier, I do still prefer Klay over Gordon Hayward, who may see less than the 31 minutes per game he received last season.

$10400

--

$10200

Even though he is questionable, word is that LeBron will play tonight. Entering his 15th season in the league, LeBron has yet to miss an opening night game. LeBron averaged over 55 DK points per game last season, butI will be fading him tonight if he is in the lineup. James played in just one preseason game, and I doubt he will be pushed hard in the opener tonight, as he still may need to return to being 100 percent before that takes place. Also questionable tonight is Andre Iguodala.

$9800

--

$9600

After Irving, Durant checks in as my favorite top priced player tonight. Durant scored 71 actual points in two games vs Houston last season, as well as averaged 2.5 steals and blocks. With those being worth three points now, it definitely makes a difference. Three blocks and three steals, at 18 FD points, could be more than any total amount scored by a “scrub” type player’s full fantasy production tonight. While still unsure exactly how Irving does in the spotlight tonight, Durant is the closest to a sure thing I feel with the two games on tap tonight.

$7600

--

$6700

Hayward’s price tag across the industry places him in a tier of his own tonight, as he makes his regular season debut for the Celtics. He averaged 37 DK points vs. Cleveland with the Jazz last season, and he's coming off a season where he scored a career-high 21.9 points a game. He should be playing in a friendlier offense with Boston than with the Jazz, and he will need to come through for them with the amount of money they signed him for this offseason.

$3500

--

$3900

With Marcus Morris out for the beginning of the season, the rookie Tatum will receive the start for the Celtics tonight. While it is still unclear how big of a role he will have, I prefer him over P.J. Tucker. With only two games, figuring out your cheap plays will be just as key as the stars you take. If playing cash, I’m not sold on Tatum, but he should go low owned compared to others at his price point tonight.

$3000

--

$3000

If LeBron is ruled out, Jeff Green becomes in play for minimum price across most sites tonight. He can create his own shot if needed, while providing some salary relief over the other unknowns of Tatum, Tucker, and others. Even if James plays, Green may see a few extra minutes while James tries to regain his conditioning.

$7000

--

$7800

On a single position eligibility site like FD, I believe Love will be extremely high owned. Green is in play tonight, but he's overpriced I feel. Love checks in as the only other top play there tonight. Love averaged 26 points, and 12.6 boards vs. Boston last season, and with Thompson coming off the bench, Love may pick up those quick five or so boards in the first quarter tonight.

$4500

--

$4300

While Irving will be pumped to face his old team, the same could be said for Crowder tonight. He’ll draw the start at PF for the Cavs, and I love his price tag tonight. Crowder is a high-energy player that can contribute in multiple categories for the Cavs tonight. The Cavs are loaded with scorers, and Crowder may not receive double-digit FGA every game, but he should have some extra motivation vs. Boston. I'm hoping for those few extra opportunities tonight from him.

$4700

--

$4100

I have never been a full Ryan Anderson DFS fan, but with only two games, Anderson is in play as a pivot off of Crowder tonight. Anderson is dependent of his shot falling, and he was kept on the bench at times last year when it didn’t fall. Throw in the fact that he will be matched up vs. Green if he plays, and Anderson may not receive a full run tonight. If you think that will be the case, take a look at Luc Mbah a Moute. The former Clipper will be Houston’s shutdown defender, andhe can also hit the three. Luc is much cheaper and my preferred option over Anderson tonight.

$3000

--

$3000

I like Bell, West, and Yabusele tonight as higher-risk GPP options at PF. All three are cheap tonight, and their production will be based on the blowout factor. If you foresee a blowout taking place in one of the two games, fire up the backups. Of the three, I prefer the rookie Bell the most. With a banged-up Green and a max 20 minutes a game Zaza, Bell has the most potential to see court time tonight. He shot 14-for-19 over the preseason and is capable of racking up some quick steals, boards, and blocks.

$7200

--

$6000

While you are not forced to choose a legit center on DK tonight, you’ll have some slim choices on FD. Yes, you can take a flier in this spot, butI feel you have very limited choices, all of which carry some risk. Horford is nowhere near a must-play tonight, as his scoring may even drop from his little over 14 points per game last season. If guarding Love tonight, his rebounding may not be too high, as well, but Horford could end up the leader in assists for the Celtics. He averaged five a game last year, and if you have the extra salary, feel free to take him tonight, especially as possibly lower-owned option on DK.

$6000

--

$5600

While Horford and Capela have similar salaries on DK, I like the discount with Capela on FD tonight. He won’t light up the scoreboard, but think of how Paul and Jordan worked for the Clippers last season. Throw in Harden now, and you should be able to see at least four or five easy dunks for Capela per game. Add in close to double-digit rebounds every game, and I like Capela’s chances of the being the highest scoring center on FD tonight. Nene is always that hit or miss Rocket when they are 100 percent healthy if looking to go different at center.

$5200

--

$3900

With Love checking in as Cleveland’s starting center, Thompson will move to coming off the bench. His fantasy value relies a little too much on offensive putbacks, but he did average just under a double-double over eight games vs. Boston last season, averaging 11.6 points and nine boards a game.