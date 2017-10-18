Brazil will face Russia on March 23 as the Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour continues its upcoming trip across Europe.

Brazil to meet Russia in Moscow

The five-time world champions will meet the World Cup 2018 hosts in the Russian capital, with the venue of the fixture to be confirmed at a later date.

The match will take place prior to the Brazil’s already-announced clash with current world champions Germany in Berlin on March 27.

Brazil and Russia first met post-USSR at World Cup 1994, when the Selecao ran out 2-0 winners in in California.

The two sides have since faced off on a further four occasions, with their last meeting arriving in London, England in 2013 when the two sides played out a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge.

March’s double-header will be the final set of friendlies for which coach Tite can assess his group ahead of deciding on his final World Cup squad.

Next month the Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour sees Brazil host Japan in France before heading to London to meet England at Wembley stadium.

Russia vs. Brazil

Venue TBC, Moscow

Friday 23 March 2018

Kick-Off:

19:00 (MSK) Russia Time

13:00 (BRT) Brazil Time

16:00 (GMT) London Time