Yacine Brahimi has insisted that Porto 'will give everything' to get all three points when they battle RB Leipzig in an Uefa Champions League encounter on Tuesday night,

Porto 'will give everything' for victory over RB Leipzig - Brahimi

Sergio Conceicao’s side sit second in Group G having secured wins from their opening two games, including a surprise 3-0 defeat of French champions Monaco in their last game.

Porto 12/5 to win

And the Algeria international believes they can ride on the momentum from their last games to grab a victory over Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men.

“I think the most important thing in this game will be the group spirit that we have since the start of the season. It will be a match against a good team,” Brahimi told club website.

“But we are confident, with great desire to play a big game that, I believe, will be decided by details. We are well and we will give everything to get back to Porto with the three points.

“The most important thing is the team, and, without it, I can’t do anything.

“Our strength is the group, and to try to be well in all matches. I just do my job and my best to help my teammates.

MORE:

Ihezuo's BIIK Kazygurt face Lyon in Uefa Women's Champions League

| Lewy, Brahimi or Roberts? Vote for the UEFA Champions League Goal of the Week, presented by Nissan!



“I'm feeling well now, happy more than anything, and I think the way the team plays and the way the team relates also makes me feel well.

“I just have to continue like this, working every day to improve, with a lot of desire to win and do things well.” he concluded.