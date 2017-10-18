Zimbabwe have recalled Brendan Taylor and Kyle Jarvis to their Test squad for the upcoming series with West Indies after lengthy periods out of the international game.

Taylor and Jarvis earn Zimbabwe recalls

Both Taylor and Jarvis walked away from the Zimbabwe set-up, amid a period of turmoil, to play county cricket, but recently announced they would be available for their country once again.

Former captain Taylor - an accomplished batsman with four Test hundreds - won the last of his 23 five-day caps in November 2014 against Bangladesh, while seamer Jarvis played in eight Tests from 2011 to 2013.

The duo, together with Solomon Mire, who is based in Australia, have been convinced to return by convenor of selectors Tatenda Taibu as Zimbabwe seek to begin a new era.

Zimbabwe have made seven changes to the squad for their last Test, against Sri Lanka in July, with the uncapped duo Nyasha Mayavo and Tendai Chisoro among those brought in. Tendai Chatara is ruled out through injury.

Bulawayo will host two Tests with the Windies over the next fortnight, with Zimbabwe looking for the first victory in the longest format in over four years.

Zimbabwe squad: Graeme Cremer (captain), Hamilton Masakadza, Solomon Mire, Chamu Chibhabha, Craig Ervine, Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Malcolm Waller, Peter Moor, Regis Chakabva, Michael Chinouya, Christopher Mpofu, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chisoro, Nyasha Mayavo.