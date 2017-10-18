Don't count out Lonzo Ball for the Lakers’ regular-season opener Thursday against the Clippers.

Lonzo Ball won't miss Lakers opener with ankle injury: 'I’m playing for sure'

“I’m playing for sure,” Ball told reporters Monday, via the Los Angeles Times. "It's the opener. That's all there is to it. Gotta get a win."

The rookie point guard has been limited since suffering a left ankle injury in an Oct. 2 preseason loss to the Nuggets. After being held out of the team's final four preseason games, he was a full participant in practice Thursday before also scrimmaging Monday.

According to Lakers coach Luke Walton, Ball's performance could have been better.

"Lonzo showed why he's going to be really good," Walton said. "But he also showed that he's been out for a couple of weeks with some of the turnovers that he had."

While Ball didn't deny his sloppiness, he did promise to be prepared by the opener.

"Definitely a little rusty," Ball said, via ESPN.com. "I had a lot of turnovers today. But like I said, as long as I'm ready for Thursday, that's all that matters. ... My wind is not that bad to be honest. ... A couple of passes I usually make were short today. But I'll be ready for Thursday."