Jameis Winston's status isn't any clearer heading into Week 7.

Jameis Winston injury update: Bucs QB day-to-day with shoulder injury

The Buccaneers quarterback is considered day-to-day with a shoulder injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, coach Dirk Koetter announced.

Winston was diagnosed with a sprained AC joint in the right (throwing) shoulder, though he managed to avoid structural damage. Still, his availability for Sunday in Buffalo remains unknown.

Winston suffered the injury when he was driven into the turf at Arizona by Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones. He exited in the second quarter and did not return.

"Jameis is as tough as they come, but we'll be able to see at some point this week how it's affecting his velocity," Koetter said. "That was the thing (Sunday), when Jameis said he needed to come out — Jameis loves to compete and loves to play — but he just felt like he couldn't drive the ball down the field like he needed to. We'll just have to see how his days, how his recovery and how his treatment goes."

Former Jets quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick took over for Winston, who was 5 of 10 for 61 yards at the time of his injury with the Bucs down 21-0. Fitzpatrick finished 22 of 32 passes for 290 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions and is expected to get the majority of reps this week should Winston not be healthy enough to play.

The Bucs are scheduled to play the Bills at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.