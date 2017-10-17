Danushka Gunathilaka has had his six-match international ban reduced by Cricket Sri Lanka on appeal.

Gunathilaka ban halved to three matches by Sri Lanka

Gunathilaka was originally suspended after pleading guilty to misconduct and breach of contract, the batsman also incurring a fine for unprofessional conduct during Sri Lanka's home series with India.

Having appealed the decision Gunathilaka will only serve a three-match ban, with the remaining games being suspended for a one-year period.

Should the 26-year-old be the subject of any further breaches in that time he will be made to serve the original sentence.