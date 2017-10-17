Tiger Woods cleared to resume golf activities with no restrictions

Injury-plagued golf great Tiger Woods has been cleared to resume playing with no restrictions, six months after surgery on his lower back.

Woods – a 14-time major champion – has not played a competitive tournament since withdrawing from the Dubai Desert Classic in February after suffering another injury setback.

But the 41-year-old is close to a comeback after his agent – Mark Steinberg – said Woods met with the doctor who performed his fusion surgery for a check-up and received a positive update last week, though there is no timeframe on his return.

"He got a nice report and is allowed to proceed. He can do as much as he needs to do," Steinberg told ESPN.

"Tiger is going to take this very, very slowly. This is good but he plans to do it the right way."

Woods has been hinting at his progress through social media by posting three videos of himself swinging a golf club.

The videos show full shots, while Woods revealed on Sunday that he is "making progress" with his latest attempt to resume his phenomenal career.

Steinberg said that Woods has not reported any pain associated with golf swings, but he did not give any indication as to when Woods would return to competition.

"We have not even talked about it," Steinberg said. "We will see what each day brings, what each week brings."