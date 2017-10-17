For much more detailed information on this game, click here to visit our Game Center. If you prefer to follow along on Twitter, follow @JoeRiveraSN and @GaryHPhillips, who are at the game in New York.

Astros vs. Yankees: Score, updates, highlights from ALCS Game 3

Top of the third (Yankees 3, Astros 0)

8:52 p.m.: After several minutes, the umps rule it didn't hit him. It *might* have grazed his pants, but hard to tell. Anyway, he immediately flies out to end the inning.

8:47-ish p.m.: Chase Headley thinks he's hit by a pitch and asks for a video review.

8:46 p.m.: Todd Frazier reaches out and pokes one into the right-field seats for a three-run homer. Yes, pokes. 3-0 Yankees. For the record, the right-field wall at Yankee Stadium is 16 feet from home plate.

8:45 p.m.: Aaron Hicks bloops a single into center. Two on, two out.

8:42 p.m.: Starlin Castro reaches on a dribbler toward third. Base hit. Would've been a tough play for Bregman.

8:41 p.m.: Greg Bird strikes out on another nasty breaking pitching. Morton has two outs quickly.

8:40 p.m.: Gary Sanzhez flies out to center.

Bottom of the second (Astros 0, Yankees 0)

8:37 p.m.: Marwin Gonzalez goes down looking on three pitches.

8:35 p.m.: Evan Gattis, he of no batting gloves, draws a walk after a nice plate appearance. Good job, El Oso Blanco (Do people still call him that?).

8:31 p.m.: Yuli Gurriel flies out to center.

8:31 p.m.: Carlos Correa strikes out swinging. Three straight Ks for Sabathia.

Top of the second (Astros 0, Yankees 0)

8:24 p.m.: Aaaaaand Gregorius is picked off for the third out. That was fast. He was a hero but for a moment.

8:24 p.m.: Didi Gregorius lays down a great bunt to beat the shift.

8:23 p.m.: Aaron Judge strikes out ... again. That's 726 for him this postseason. Actually, it's 20.

8:21 p.m.: Brett Gardner strikes out on a nasty breaking ball on the 2-2 pitch.

Charlie Morton is pitching for the Astros.

Bottom of the first (Astros 0, Yankees 0)

8:15 p.m.: Jose Altuve also goes down swinging (What is this scorcery?!)

8:14 p.m.: Alex Bregman strikes out swinging on a 3-2 pitch.

8:10 p.m.: George Springer grounds out to third on the first pitch of the game.

CC Sabathia on the mound for the Yankees.

Top of the first

We meet again, dear baseball fans.

Keep this page open for the rest of the night as I bring you live updates and commentary from Game 3 of the ALCS between the Astros and Yankees. The Astros, as you know, are up 2-0 in the series and, with a win tonight, can make it darn near-impossible for the Yankees to come back. Well, one team came back from a 3-0 deficit one time. Ask the nearest Yankees fan about it.

One key to watch tonight (as with every night when the Astros play): Jose Altuve. The man is a hitting .625 through the first two games of the series and could very well be the biggest obstacle standing in the way of a Yankees comeback. We'll see how things go now that the series is back in the Bronx.

Want some brief pre-game reading? Check out my look back at a low-key fantastic bit of trolling from Jack Clark in the 1985 NLCS, 32 years ago today.

Let's get to it, people.

