U.S. U-17 star Weah eyes place in Paris Saint-Germain first team

United States Under-17 star Timothy Weah is hoping to break into Paris Saint-Germain's first team following a sensational hat trick in the U-17 World Cup round of 16.

The U.S. destroyed Paraguay 5-0 in the competition's first knockout round, with Weah catching the eye — particularly on a stunning second from long range.

Weah, the son of former Ballon d'Or winner George, signed his first professional contract with PSG in July, and has been featuring for the club's U-19 side this term.

The 17-year-old is aware of the difficulty he faces to break into PSG's star-studded first-team, but believes he is up for the challenge.

"With hard work and dedication anything is possible," Weah said after the Paraguay match.



"PSG have Neymar, [Edinson] Cavani and Kylian Mbappe leading the attack and they are doing very well. I would love to emulate them at the senior level.

"When I am ready and when the coach (Unai Emery) sees that I am ready, hopefully, I will be given a call-up to the first team." Weah said.

Weah was born in New York and previously represented the New York Red Bulls Academy before moving to the French capital.

The U.S. U-17 side will face either England or Japan in the World Cup quarterfinal on Saturday.