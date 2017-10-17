Tammy Abraham believes tactical decisions made by Swansea City manager Paul Clement were key in their 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Tactical change inspired win over Huddersfield Town, says Swansea’s Abraham

The Anglo-Nigerian bagged a brace in the encounter to take his goal tally to five in all appearances for the South Wales club side.

However, the Swans, who had lost their opening three games on their home turf prior to this encounter defeated the Terriers to pick up their first win of the season at the Liberty Stadium and the Chelsea loanee admitted a change in formation by the gaffer and belief in each other propelled them to victory.

“We changed our formation to press them,” Abraham told club website.

“We believed in each other and we believed in the coaching and we gave a good performance out there.

“We know we are a good side. It was just a matter of time before we started to perform.

“We believe in each other. We had to show that on the pitch and keep fighting for a result and show we are a good team.”

