Devils' Butcher a prime cut in start of rookie year

NEW YORK -- Like many first-year NHL players, New Jersey Devils defenseman Will Butcher is trying to soak in as much as he can from his veteran teammates. The Devils are a very young team, but Butcher is keeping his ears open and learning on the fly, with five games of NHL experience under his belt.

And what he's hearing is helping, like what forward Drew Stafford yelled at him Saturday night during the Devils 3-2 win against the New York Rangers.

"[Stafford] said, ‘I’m going, I’m going,’" Butcher said.

The next thing he knew, he glanced over his right shoulder, the veteran forward streaking down the wall. Butcher, in one calm motion, pulled up just inside of the blue line, drawing all three Ranger penalty-killers toward him, before rotating his hips, and threading a pass onto the tape of a cutting Stafford for the eventual game-winning goal.

“He’s a good player," Stafford said". "He doesn’t really surprise me anymore."

Butcher, who was selected by the Avalanche in the fifth round of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft, passed on signing with Colorado to test unrestricted free agency this summer. He became one of the most sought after cuts in the shop, with plenty of interest, but the Devils eventually won the bidding with a two-year, $1.85 million contract that will pay him a total of $7.55 million because of signing bonuses. The opportunity to immediately crack an NHL lineup also was enticing to the 22-year-old Butcher, who won the Hobey Baker Award last season and led the University of Denver to the NCAA championship.

"He loves the game, he works at the game, and that’s one of the things when we interviewed him during the free agency process that, one of the things we were very excited about was he was the type of person we want to have on our team," said Devils head coach John Hynes. "Guys that love the game, they work at it, and hockey is a huge passion for him. He’s got talent, and now he’s seeing the results"

Butcher's first five games in the NHL have gone about as well as they could have from an individual and team perspective. The Devils, very much considered a team in transition (the fan-friendly way of saying 'rebuild') are 4-1-0, including road victories against the Maple Leafs and Rangers. Along the way, Butcher became the first rookie ever to record eight assists in his first five games after collecting two on Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

"He’s just very calm and cool with that puck, right?" said Andy Greene, the Devils captain and most tenured player.

Like Butcher, Greene also noticed the Rangers were conceding space in the middle of the ice with the Devils on a 4-on-3 power play. The difference is, Greene is a 12-year NHL veteran with 712 games on his resume. Butcher is two weeks into his pro career. Yet midway through a 1:48 special teams sequence, he was able to identify the Rangers' soft coverage at the blue line, and use that spacing against them.

"He’s got great, great hockey sense," Hynes said. "He’s got great poise. He’s got a high hockey IQ."

Only six months after lifting the NCAA championship trophy on the Xcel Energy Center ice in Minnesota, Butcher was on another NHL sheet, making his NHL debut at Prudential Center, recording three power play assists in a 4-2 Devils victory.

"My game is just moving pucks, and when I’m doing that and moving my feet, and trying to think of the play before it happens, it’s going well for me," Butcher said. "I’m just getting lucky."

Already quoting like an NHL veteran, Butcher refuses to talk about himself, or accept any of the responsibility in his early success. Humility is a hallmark in NHL locker rooms, and Butcher is also quickly adjusting to postgame life, passing the buck and deferring credit to those who occupy the surrounding stalls.

"It’s a good group of guys," Butcher said. "It makes it easy to come in and step in, and help calm the nerves. A lot of veterans back here, and guys are always and communicating, so it’s a nice group to be a part of."

And when other people are talking, Butcher is listening, whether it's a forward breaking down the right-wing calling for the puck, or a teammate or coach praising about the rookie's first month in the NHL.

"There’s no panic in that game, and that pass to [Stafford] is just — that’s nice," Greene said. "That’s what we got him here for, and we need that. The more he plays and the more he gets familiar with the league, the better he’s going to get. It’s a good first five games here, and it’s important he stays patients with it, and keep working, and that’s what he’s doing in practice."