Each Raiders loss has felt like an exception, because they started this season 2-0, and the second win was such a blowout, Marshawn Lynch was dancing on the sideline. Those seemed like the real Raiders, the Super Bowl contenders, the team that would pick up where it left off last year.

Raiders losses starting to feel like the new norm in 2017

However, Sunday’s 17-16 loss in Oakland to the Chargers seemed like the new norm, and that rout of the Jets four weeks earlier looks more like the exception. The four straight defeats have looked too much alike, the weaknesses too obvious, the underachieving too commonplace.

And now the Raiders are short on time to fix it before the slide gets longer. The 5-1 Chiefs play in Oakland on Thursday night, meaning unless the Raiders figure things out fast, a 2-5 record and a five-game losing streak will get here before they know it. They'll be in last place in the AFC West, still just in October, but with November not all that far away.

Among other problems, Derek Carr gets limited time to recover after his fast return from broken bones in his back; he missed just one game. He told reporters after Sunday's loss he felt fine. His play didn't reflect that, but in his defense, the whole offense didn't reflect it, either.

That offense was what made prognosticators salivate over their Super Bowl chances — and it’s what made the flaws in the Raiders’ defense less troubling. But now that unit is what's showing flaws.

It was the fourth straight time the Raiders have failed to reach 20 points, averaging 13.3 a game. Even factoring in EJ Manuel at quarterback for about a game and a half, that’s not what anyone expected from that unit. The Chiefs' defense is not the one to help get them healthy.

Carr used the word "frustrating" often when talking about it after the Chargers loss. Single plays stood out, but overall, the Raiders never got into a rhythm, and that kept the game closer than it ever should have been. Once again, after averaging nearly 400 yards a game in their first two, they managed 274 against the Chargers.

"I wouldn't try to sum it up in a word; I wouldn't try," Del Rio told reporters. "We're working hard at it. We're close, but no cigar."

It doesn't even look as close as Del Rio makes it out to be. Amari Cooper (28 yards, five catches) and Jared Cook (14 yards, two catches) were again missing in action. Both of Carr’s interceptions were more the fault of the intended receivers — although, again, Carr's timing was off. Lynch cooled off in the second half after an effective first half.

A 2-4 record, last place in the AFC West and the specter of a four-game deficit to the Chiefs in mid-October — none of these seemed possible going into the season, and assuredly were not after two weeks.

Now it's possible that the team that started 2-0 is the one that couldn't be believed, and the one that has played since is the real thing.