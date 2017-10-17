

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: QBs

The tragic loss of Aaron Rodgers will be a tough pill for many fantasy owners to swallow, but the season is far from over. You can still make a trade for a top QB, or do what many fantasy teams do currently and stream a quarterback each week. In fact, there's usually one or two unexpected faces in the top-10 fantasy QB rankings each week.

In Week 6, Josh McCown was the sixth-best fantasy QB, and Trevor Siemian, despite two interceptions, still managed a top-10 QB week. This week, Rodgers owners will join the QB streaming party, and fortunuately, this week has a solid amount to choose with many low-owned QBs playing against teams ranked in the top-10 in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing QBs. See who we like this week in our Week 7 QB rankings.

