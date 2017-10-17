News

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: QBs

    The tragic loss of Aaron Rodgers will be a tough pill for many fantasy owners to swallow, but the season is far from over.  You can still make a trade for a top QB, or do what many fantasy teams do currently and stream a quarterback each week.  In fact, there's usually one or two unexpected faces in the top-10 fantasy QB rankings each week.  

    In Week 6, Josh McCown was the sixth-best fantasy QB, and Trevor Siemian, despite two interceptions, still managed a top-10 QB week.  This week, Rodgers owners will join the QB streaming party, and fortunuately, this week has a solid amount to choose with many low-owned QBs playing against teams ranked in the top-10 in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing QBs.  See who we like this week in our Week 7 QB rankings.

    WEEK 7 RANKINGS:
    Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

    Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often. 



  • 1
    Tom Brady, Patriots


    Patriots vs. Falcons



  • 2
    Drew Brees, Saints


    Saints @ Packers



  • 3
    Matt Ryan, Falcons


    Falcons @ Patriots



  • 4
    Dak Prescott, Cowboys


    Cowboys @ 49ers



  • 5
    Cam Newton, Panthers


    Panthers @ Bears



  • 6
    Kirk Cousins, Redskins


    Redskins @ Eagles



  • 7
    Carson Wentz, Eagles


    Eagles vs. Redskins



  • 8
    Russell Wilson, Seahawks


    Seahawks @ Giants



  • 9
    Alex Smith, Chiefs


    Chiefs @ Raiders



  • 10
    Marcus Mariota, Titans


    Titans @ Browns



  • 11
    Tyrod Taylor, Bills


    Bills vs. Bucs



  • 12
    Carson Palmer, Cardinals


    Cardinals @ Rams



  • 13
    Blake Bortles, Jaguars


    Jaguars @ Colts



  • 14
    Jared Goff, Rams


    Rams vs. Cardinals



  • 15
    Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers


    Steelers vs. Bengals

     



  • 16
    Derek Carr, Raiders


    Raiders vs. Chiefs



  • 17
    Jameis Winston, Buccaneers


    Bucs @ Bills



  • 18
    Trevor Siemian, Broncos


    Broncos @ Chargers



  • 19
    Philip Rivers, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Broncos



  • 20
    Josh McCown, Jets


    Jets @ Dolphins



  • 21
    C.J. Beathard, 49ers


    49ers vs. Cowboys



  • 22
    Case Keenum, Vikings


    Vikings vs. Ravens



  • 23
    Brett Hundley, Packers


    Packers vs. Saints



  • 24
    Jay Cutler, Dolphins


    Dolphins vs. Jets



  • 25
    Kevin Hogan, Browns


    Browns vs. Titans



  • 26
    Jacoby Brissett, Colts


    Colts vs. Jaguars

     



  • 27
    Eli Manning, Giants


    Giants vs. Seahawks



  • 28
    Andy Dalton, Bengals


    Bengals @ Steelers



  • 29
    Joe Flacco, Ravens


    Ravens @ Vikings



  • 30
    Mitchell Trubisky, Bears


    Bears vs. Panthers



