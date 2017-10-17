Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: QBs
The tragic loss of Aaron Rodgers will be a tough pill for many fantasy owners to swallow, but the season is far from over. You can still make a trade for a top QB, or do what many fantasy teams do currently and stream a quarterback each week. In fact, there's usually one or two unexpected faces in the top-10 fantasy QB rankings each week.
In Week 6, Josh McCown was the sixth-best fantasy QB, and Trevor Siemian, despite two interceptions, still managed a top-10 QB week. This week, Rodgers owners will join the QB streaming party, and fortunuately, this week has a solid amount to choose with many low-owned QBs playing against teams ranked in the top-10 in fantasy points allowed per game to opposing QBs. See who we like this week in our Week 7 QB rankings.
WEEK 7 RANKINGS:
Note: We'll be updating our QB rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.
1
Tom Brady, Patriots
Patriots vs. Falcons
2
Drew Brees, Saints
Saints @ Packers
3
Matt Ryan, Falcons
Falcons @ Patriots
4
Dak Prescott, Cowboys
Cowboys @ 49ers
5
Cam Newton, Panthers
Panthers @ Bears
6
Kirk Cousins, Redskins
Redskins @ Eagles
7
Carson Wentz, Eagles
Eagles vs. Redskins
8
Russell Wilson, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Giants
9
Alex Smith, Chiefs
Chiefs @ Raiders
10
Marcus Mariota, Titans
Titans @ Browns
11
Tyrod Taylor, Bills
Bills vs. Bucs
12
Carson Palmer, Cardinals
Cardinals @ Rams
13
Blake Bortles, Jaguars
Jaguars @ Colts
14
Jared Goff, Rams
Rams vs. Cardinals
15
Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers
Steelers vs. Bengals
16
Derek Carr, Raiders
Raiders vs. Chiefs
17
Jameis Winston, Buccaneers
Bucs @ Bills
18
Trevor Siemian, Broncos
Broncos @ Chargers
19
Philip Rivers, Chargers
Chargers vs. Broncos
20
Josh McCown, Jets
Jets @ Dolphins
21
C.J. Beathard, 49ers
49ers vs. Cowboys
22
Case Keenum, Vikings
Vikings vs. Ravens
23
Brett Hundley, Packers
Packers vs. Saints
24
Jay Cutler, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Jets
25
Kevin Hogan, Browns
Browns vs. Titans
26
Jacoby Brissett, Colts
Colts vs. Jaguars
27
Eli Manning, Giants
Giants vs. Seahawks
28
Andy Dalton, Bengals
Bengals @ Steelers
29
Joe Flacco, Ravens
Ravens @ Vikings
30
Mitchell Trubisky, Bears
Bears vs. Panthers