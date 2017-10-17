

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: TEs



No tight ends that matter are on bye (Lions, Texans), injuries are at a minimum, sleepers are getting new opportunities, and the matchups are solid for most of the guys you'd normally want to start -- that's about all you can ask for from our Week 7 fantasy TE rankings.

The biggest negatives are injuries to QBs Aaron Rodgers and Jameis Winston, which could hurt the respective values of Martellus Bennett and Cameron Brate. But Bennett's value was already sinking fast, and Brate did just fine with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center in a tough matchup last week, so we're not too worried about him. Overall, this is a deep group with a couple interesting long-term sleepers in Nick O'Leary and Tyler Kroft, who have taken over for Charles Clay and Tyler Eifert, respectively.

Obviously, there are no guarantees at this notoriously fickle position, but at least you can go into Week 7 feeling good about your TE. Enjoy it while you can.

Note: We'll be updating our TE rankings, based on injuries to Gronkowski, Travis Kelce and others, and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!