Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: TEs
No tight ends that matter are on bye (Lions, Texans), injuries are at a minimum, sleepers are getting new opportunities, and the matchups are solid for most of the guys you'd normally want to start -- that's about all you can ask for from our Week 7 fantasy TE rankings.
The biggest negatives are injuries to QBs Aaron Rodgers and Jameis Winston, which could hurt the respective values of Martellus Bennett and Cameron Brate. But Bennett's value was already sinking fast, and Brate did just fine with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center in a tough matchup last week, so we're not too worried about him. Overall, this is a deep group with a couple interesting long-term sleepers in Nick O'Leary and Tyler Kroft, who have taken over for Charles Clay and Tyler Eifert, respectively.
Obviously, there are no guarantees at this notoriously fickle position, but at least you can go into Week 7 feeling good about your TE. Enjoy it while you can.
Note: We'll be updating our TE rankings, based on injuries to Gronkowski, Travis Kelce and others, and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often!
1
Rob Gronkowski, Patriots
Patriots vs. Falcons
2
Zach Ertz, Eagles
Eagles vs. Redskins
3
Travis Kelce, Chiefs
Chiefs @ Raiders
4
Delanie Walker, Titans
Titans @ Browns
5
Jimmy Graham, Seahawks
Seahawks @ Giants
6
Kyle Rudolph, Vikings
Vikings vs. Ravens
7
Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets
Jets @ Dolphins
8
Hunter Henry, Chargers
Chargers vs. Broncos
9
Jack Doyle, Colts
Colts vs. Jaguars
10
Cameron Brate, Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Bills
11
Jordan Reed, Redskins
Redskins vs. 49ers
12
Evan Engram, Giants
Giants vs. Seahawks
13
Austin Hooper, Falcons
Falcons @ Patriots
14
Coby Fleener, Saints
Saints @ Packers
15
Jason Witten, Cowboys
Cowboys @ 49ers
16
Benjamin Watson, Ravens
Ravens @ Vikings
17
George Kittle, 49ers
49ers vs. Cowboys
18
David Njoku, Browns
Browns vs. Titans
19
Nick O'Leary, Bills
Bills vs. Bucs
20
Ed Dickson, Panthers
Panthers @ Bears
21
Tyler Kroft, Bengals
Bengals @ Steelers
22
Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars
Jaguars @ Colts
23
Zach Miller, Bears
Bears vs. Panthers
24
Martellus Bennett, Packers
Packers vs. Saints
25
Julius Thomas, Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Jets
26
Antonio Gates, Chargers
Chargers @ Raiders
27
Jesse James, Steelers
Steelers vs. Bengals
28
Vernon Davis, Redskins
Redskins @ Eagles
29
Jared Cook, Raiders
Raiders vs. Chiefs
30
O.J. Howard, Buccaneers
Buccaneers @ Bills