Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: TEs

Sporting News
Sporting News /


  • Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: TEs


    Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: TEs

    Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: TEs

    No tight ends that matter are on bye (Lions, Texans), injuries are at a minimum, sleepers are getting new opportunities, and the matchups are solid for most of the guys you'd normally want to start -- that's about all you can ask for from our Week 7 fantasy TE rankings.

    The biggest negatives are injuries to QBs Aaron Rodgers and Jameis Winston, which could hurt the respective values of Martellus Bennett and Cameron Brate. But Bennett's value was already sinking fast, and Brate did just fine with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center in a tough matchup last week, so we're not too worried about him. Overall, this is a deep group with a couple interesting long-term sleepers in Nick O'Leary and Tyler Kroft, who have taken over for Charles Clay and Tyler Eifert, respectively.

    Obviously, there are no guarantees at this notoriously fickle position, but at least you can go into Week 7 feeling good about your TE. Enjoy it while you can.

    Note: We'll be updating our TE rankings, based on injuries to Gronkowski, Travis Kelce and others, and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often! 



  • 1
    Rob Gronkowski, Patriots


    Patriots vs. Falcons



  • 2
    Zach Ertz, Eagles


    Eagles vs. Redskins



  • 3
    Travis Kelce, Chiefs


    Chiefs @ Raiders



  • 4
    Delanie Walker, Titans


    Titans @ Browns



  • 5
    Jimmy Graham, Seahawks


    Seahawks @ Giants



  • 6
    Kyle Rudolph, Vikings


    Vikings vs. Ravens



  • 7
    Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jets


    Jets @ Dolphins



  • 8
    Hunter Henry, Chargers


    Chargers vs. Broncos



  • 9
    Jack Doyle, Colts


    Colts vs. Jaguars



  • 10
    Cameron Brate, Buccaneers


    Buccaneers @ Bills



  • 11
    Jordan Reed, Redskins


    Redskins vs. 49ers



  • 12
    Evan Engram, Giants


    Giants vs. Seahawks



  • 13
    Austin Hooper, Falcons


    Falcons @ Patriots



  • 14
    Coby Fleener, Saints


    Saints @ Packers



  • 15
    Jason Witten, Cowboys


    Cowboys @ 49ers



  • 16
    Benjamin Watson, Ravens


    Ravens @ Vikings



  • 17
    George Kittle, 49ers


    49ers vs. Cowboys



  • 18
    David Njoku, Browns


    Browns vs. Titans



  • 19
    Nick O'Leary, Bills


    Bills vs. Bucs



  • 20
    Ed Dickson, Panthers


    Panthers @ Bears



  • 21
    Tyler Kroft, Bengals


    Bengals @ Steelers



  • 22
    Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars


    Jaguars @ Colts



  • 23
    Zach Miller, Bears


    Bears vs. Panthers



  • 24
    Martellus Bennett, Packers


    Packers vs. Saints



  • 25
    Julius Thomas, Dolphins


    Dolphins vs. Jets



  • 26
    Antonio Gates, Chargers


    Chargers @ Raiders



  • 27
    Jesse James, Steelers


    Steelers vs. Bengals



  • 28
    Vernon Davis, Redskins


    Redskins @ Eagles



  • 29
    Jared Cook, Raiders


    Raiders vs. Chiefs



  • 30
    O.J. Howard, Buccaneers


    Buccaneers @ Bills


