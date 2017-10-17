Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: Defense

News

    Some weeks are bad for D/STs, but a quick glance at our Week 7 fantasy defense rankings shows this isn't one of them, even with the Lions and Texans on bye. There are plenty of good matchups for both established and sleeper units, but perhaps just as important, there aren't many bad matchups for teams that are normally in starting lineups. Injuries, particularly Aaron Rodgers' shoulder ailment, also make some mediocre defenses actually streamable.

    About the only usual starter that takes a hard tumble this week is Philadelphia, but even its matchup against Washington isn't terrible. But teams such as the Dolphins (vs. Jets), Saints (@ Packers), Titans (@ Browns), Cowboys (@ 49ers), Jets (@Dolphins), and Chargers (vs. Broncos) look even better on paper.

    Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.

     



  • 1
    Jacksonville Jaguars


    Jaguars @ Colts



  • 2
    Seattle Seahawks


    Seahawks @ Giants



  • 3
    Los Angeles Rams


    Rams vs. Cardinals



  • 4
    Minnesota Vikings


    Vikings vs. Ravens



  • 5
    Carolina Panthers


    Panthers @ Bears



  • 6
    Denver Broncos


    Broncos @ Chargers



  • 7
    Cincinnati Bengals


    Bengals @ Steelers



  • 8
    Arizona Cardinals


    Cardinals @ Rams



  • 9
    Baltimore Ravens


    Ravens @ Vikings



  • 10
    Miami Dolphins


    Dolphins vs. Jets



  • 11
    Pittsburgh Steelers


    Steelers vs. Bengals



  • 12
    Tennessee Titans


    Titans @ Browns



  • 13
    Buffalo Bills


    Bills vs. Bucs



  • 14
    New Orleans Saints


    Saints @ Packers.



  • 15
    Kansas City Chiefs


    Chiefs @ Raiders



  • 16
    New York Jets


    Jets @ Dolphins



  • 17
    Dallas Cowboys


    Cowboys @ 49ers



  • 18
    Los Angeles Chargers


    Chargers vs. Broncos



  • 19
    Philadelphia Eagles


    Eagles vs. Redskins



  • 20
    Washington Redskins


    Rerdskins vs. 49ers



  • 21
    Best of the rest


    21 New York Giants vs. Seahawks
    22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Bills
    23 Chicago Bears vs. Panthers
    24 Indianapolis Colts vs. Jaguars
    25 Cleveland Browns vs. Titans
    26 Green Bay Packers vs. Saints
    27 Atlanta Falcons @ Patriots
    28 New England Patriots vs. Falcons
    29 Oakland Raiders vs. Chiefs
    30 San Francisco 49ers vs. Cowboys



