

Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: Defense



Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: Defense

Some weeks are bad for D/STs, but a quick glance at our Week 7 fantasy defense rankings shows this isn't one of them, even with the Lions and Texans on bye. There are plenty of good matchups for both established and sleeper units, but perhaps just as important, there aren't many bad matchups for teams that are normally in starting lineups. Injuries, particularly Aaron Rodgers' shoulder ailment, also make some mediocre defenses actually streamable.

About the only usual starter that takes a hard tumble this week is Philadelphia, but even its matchup against Washington isn't terrible. But teams such as the Dolphins (vs. Jets), Saints (@ Packers), Titans (@ Browns), Cowboys (@ 49ers), Jets (@Dolphins), and Chargers (vs. Broncos) look even better on paper.

Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.