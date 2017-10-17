Fantasy Football Rankings Week 7: Defense
Some weeks are bad for D/STs, but a quick glance at our Week 7 fantasy defense rankings shows this isn't one of them, even with the Lions and Texans on bye. There are plenty of good matchups for both established and sleeper units, but perhaps just as important, there aren't many bad matchups for teams that are normally in starting lineups. Injuries, particularly Aaron Rodgers' shoulder ailment, also make some mediocre defenses actually streamable.
About the only usual starter that takes a hard tumble this week is Philadelphia, but even its matchup against Washington isn't terrible. But teams such as the Dolphins (vs. Jets), Saints (@ Packers), Titans (@ Browns), Cowboys (@ 49ers), Jets (@Dolphins), and Chargers (vs. Broncos) look even better on paper.
Note: We'll be updating our D/ST rankings and adding analysis throughout the week, so check back often.
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jaguars @ Colts
2
Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks @ Giants
3
Los Angeles Rams
Rams vs. Cardinals
4
Minnesota Vikings
Vikings vs. Ravens
5
Carolina Panthers
Panthers @ Bears
6
Denver Broncos
Broncos @ Chargers
7
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals @ Steelers
8
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals @ Rams
9
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens @ Vikings
10
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins vs. Jets
11
Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers vs. Bengals
12
Tennessee Titans
Titans @ Browns
13
Buffalo Bills
Bills vs. Bucs
14
New Orleans Saints
Saints @ Packers.
15
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs @ Raiders
16
New York Jets
Jets @ Dolphins
17
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys @ 49ers
18
Los Angeles Chargers
Chargers vs. Broncos
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles vs. Redskins
20
Washington Redskins
Rerdskins vs. 49ers
21
Best of the rest
21 New York Giants vs. Seahawks
22 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Bills
23 Chicago Bears vs. Panthers
24 Indianapolis Colts vs. Jaguars
25 Cleveland Browns vs. Titans
26 Green Bay Packers vs. Saints
27 Atlanta Falcons @ Patriots
28 New England Patriots vs. Falcons
29 Oakland Raiders vs. Chiefs
30 San Francisco 49ers vs. Cowboys