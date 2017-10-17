Week 8 bowl projections: TCU crashes College Football party

News

Sporting News
The 2017-18 college football bowl schedule features 40 games between FBS teams, which culminates with the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 8 in Atlanta. This year's semifinals will be played on Jan. 1 for the first time since 2014 at the Rose and Sugar bowls.

Sporting News reached the midseason point, and we have another round of changes after a wild weekend in which four Top 10 teams were upset. TCU, one of eight remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS, crashed the four-team field. Alabama, Penn State and Clemson also are in, but Ohio State, Georgia and a few other teams are in the playoff picture.

We have the Crimson Tide and Horned Frogs in the Sugar Bowl, and the Nittany Lions and Tigers in the Rose Bowl Game.

MORE: Week 8 College Football Playoff picture

Sporting News has preseason projections for every bowl game. Here they are:


Week 8 Bowl Projections


BOWL GAME PROJECTED TEAMS
R+L Carrier New Orleans Bowl Louisiana-Monroe vs. UTSA
AutoNation Cure Bowl Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State
Las Vegas Bowl Oregon vs. Boise State
Gildan New Mexico Bowl San Diego State vs. Western Kentucky
Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Toledo vs. Troy
Boca Raton Bowl Memphis vs. UAB
Frisco Bowl Duke vs. Arizona State*
Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl South Florida vs. Louisiana Tech
Popeyes Bahamas Bowl Ohio vs. Marshall
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Western Michigan vs. Fresno State
Birmingham Bowl SMU vs. Tennessee
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Cal vs. Army
Dollar General Bowl Akron vs. Appalachian State
Hawaii Bowl Houston vs. New Mexico
Cactus Bowl Iowa State vs. Wyoming
Quick Lane Bowl Northwestern vs. Wake Forest
Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl Kansas State vs. North Texas
Independence Bowl Georgia Tech vs. Southern Miss
New Era Pinstripe Bowl Minnesota vs. Florida State
Texas Bowl Texas Tech vs. Arizona*
Foster Farms Bowl Washington State vs. Purdue
Military Bowl by Northrop Grunman Navy vs. Louisville
Camping World Bowl West Virginia vs. N.C. State
Valero Alamo Bowl Oklahoma State vs. Stanford
SDCCU Holiday Bowl USC vs. Michigan
Belk Bowl Virginia vs. South Carolina
Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl Syracuse vs. Kentucky
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Oklahoma vs. Georgia
TaxSlayer Bowl Iowa vs. Mississippi State
AutoZone Liberty Bowl Texas vs. Florida
Hyundai Sun Bowl Utah vs. Virginia Tech
Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl Colorado State vs. Georgia State
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Washington vs. Wisconsin
Capital One Orange Bowl Miami, Fla. vs. Ohio State
Outback Bowl Michigan State vs. LSU
Citrus Bowl Notre Dame vs. Auburn
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Central Florida vs. Texas A&M

Boca Raton Bowl Memphis vs. UAB

College Football Playoff


BOWL GAME PROJECTED TEAMS
Rose Bowl Game (Playoff semifinal) Penn State vs. TCU
Allstate Sugar Bowl (Playoff semifinal) Clemson vs. Alabama
College Football Championship Game Alabama vs. Penn State
