Week 8 bowl projections: TCU crashes College Football party

The 2017-18 college football bowl schedule features 40 games between FBS teams, which culminates with the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 8 in Atlanta. This year's semifinals will be played on Jan. 1 for the first time since 2014 at the Rose and Sugar bowls.
Sporting News reached the midseason point, and we have another round of changes after a wild weekend in which four Top 10 teams were upset. TCU, one of eight remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS, crashed the four-team field. Alabama, Penn State and Clemson also are in, but Ohio State, Georgia and a few other teams are in the playoff picture.
We have the Crimson Tide and Horned Frogs in the Sugar Bowl, and the Nittany Lions and Tigers in the Rose Bowl Game.
MORE: Week 8 College Football Playoff picture
Sporting News has preseason projections for every bowl game. Here they are:
Week 8 Bowl Projections
|BOWL GAME
|PROJECTED TEAMS
|R+L Carrier New Orleans Bowl
|Louisiana-Monroe vs. UTSA
|AutoNation Cure Bowl
|Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State
|Las Vegas Bowl
|Oregon vs. Boise State
|Gildan New Mexico Bowl
|San Diego State vs. Western Kentucky
|Raycom Media Camellia Bowl
|Toledo vs. Troy
|Boca Raton Bowl
|Memphis vs. UAB
|Frisco Bowl
|Duke vs. Arizona State*
|Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl
|South Florida vs. Louisiana Tech
|Popeyes Bahamas Bowl
|Ohio vs. Marshall
|Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
|Western Michigan vs. Fresno State
|Birmingham Bowl
|SMU vs. Tennessee
|Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
|Cal vs. Army
|Dollar General Bowl
|Akron vs. Appalachian State
|Hawaii Bowl
|Houston vs. New Mexico
|Cactus Bowl
|Iowa State vs. Wyoming
|Quick Lane Bowl
|Northwestern vs. Wake Forest
|Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl
|Kansas State vs. North Texas
|Independence Bowl
|Georgia Tech vs. Southern Miss
|New Era Pinstripe Bowl
|Minnesota vs. Florida State
|Texas Bowl
|Texas Tech vs. Arizona*
|Foster Farms Bowl
|Washington State vs. Purdue
|Military Bowl by Northrop Grunman
|Navy vs. Louisville
|Camping World Bowl
|West Virginia vs. N.C. State
|Valero Alamo Bowl
|Oklahoma State vs. Stanford
|SDCCU Holiday Bowl
|USC vs. Michigan
|Belk Bowl
|Virginia vs. South Carolina
|Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl
|Syracuse vs. Kentucky
|Goodyear Cotton Bowl
|Oklahoma vs. Georgia
|TaxSlayer Bowl
|Iowa vs. Mississippi State
|AutoZone Liberty Bowl
|Texas vs. Florida
|Hyundai Sun Bowl
|Utah vs. Virginia Tech
|Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl
|Colorado State vs. Georgia State
|PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
|Washington vs. Wisconsin
|Capital One Orange Bowl
|Miami, Fla. vs. Ohio State
|Outback Bowl
|Michigan State vs. LSU
|Citrus Bowl
|Notre Dame vs. Auburn
|Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
|Central Florida vs. Texas A&M
Boca Raton Bowl Memphis vs. UAB
College Football Playoff
|BOWL GAME
|PROJECTED TEAMS
|Rose Bowl Game (Playoff semifinal)
|Penn State vs. TCU
|Allstate Sugar Bowl (Playoff semifinal)
|Clemson vs. Alabama
|College Football Championship Game
|Alabama vs. Penn State