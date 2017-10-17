The 2017-18 college football bowl schedule features 40 games between FBS teams, which culminates with the College Football Playoff championship game on Jan. 8 in Atlanta. This year's semifinals will be played on Jan. 1 for the first time since 2014 at the Rose and Sugar bowls.

Week 8 bowl projections: TCU crashes College Football party

Sporting News reached the midseason point, and we have another round of changes after a wild weekend in which four Top 10 teams were upset. TCU, one of eight remaining unbeaten teams in the FBS, crashed the four-team field. Alabama, Penn State and Clemson also are in, but Ohio State, Georgia and a few other teams are in the playoff picture.

We have the Crimson Tide and Horned Frogs in the Sugar Bowl, and the Nittany Lions and Tigers in the Rose Bowl Game.

Sporting News has preseason projections for every bowl game. Here they are:

Week 8 Bowl Projections

BOWL GAME PROJECTED TEAMS R+L Carrier New Orleans Bowl Louisiana-Monroe vs. UTSA AutoNation Cure Bowl Northern Illinois vs. Arkansas State Las Vegas Bowl Oregon vs. Boise State Gildan New Mexico Bowl San Diego State vs. Western Kentucky Raycom Media Camellia Bowl Toledo vs. Troy Boca Raton Bowl Memphis vs. UAB Frisco Bowl Duke vs. Arizona State* Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl South Florida vs. Louisiana Tech Popeyes Bahamas Bowl Ohio vs. Marshall Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Western Michigan vs. Fresno State Birmingham Bowl SMU vs. Tennessee Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Cal vs. Army Dollar General Bowl Akron vs. Appalachian State Hawaii Bowl Houston vs. New Mexico Cactus Bowl Iowa State vs. Wyoming Quick Lane Bowl Northwestern vs. Wake Forest Zaxby's Heart of Dallas Bowl Kansas State vs. North Texas Independence Bowl Georgia Tech vs. Southern Miss New Era Pinstripe Bowl Minnesota vs. Florida State Texas Bowl Texas Tech vs. Arizona* Foster Farms Bowl Washington State vs. Purdue Military Bowl by Northrop Grunman Navy vs. Louisville Camping World Bowl West Virginia vs. N.C. State Valero Alamo Bowl Oklahoma State vs. Stanford SDCCU Holiday Bowl USC vs. Michigan Belk Bowl Virginia vs. South Carolina Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl Syracuse vs. Kentucky Goodyear Cotton Bowl Oklahoma vs. Georgia TaxSlayer Bowl Iowa vs. Mississippi State AutoZone Liberty Bowl Texas vs. Florida Hyundai Sun Bowl Utah vs. Virginia Tech Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl Colorado State vs. Georgia State PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Washington vs. Wisconsin Capital One Orange Bowl Miami, Fla. vs. Ohio State Outback Bowl Michigan State vs. LSU Citrus Bowl Notre Dame vs. Auburn Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Central Florida vs. Texas A&M

College Football Playoff