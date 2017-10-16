MLS Review: Sounders, Timbers win big to book playoff spots

The Seattle Sounders and Portland Timbers recorded resounding wins to clinch MLS playoff spots Sunday.
Reigning MLS Cup champion Seattle crushed FC Dallas 4-0 to climb into third place in the Western Conference.
The Timbers beat D.C. United 4-0 to also secure a spot from the West, while the Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City clinched playoff places as well.
In Seattle, the Sounders took a 31st-minute lead through Victor Rodriguez, who finished clinically after being put in by Clint Dempsey.
A quick-fire brace from Will Bruin helped Seattle on their way, the forward putting away a rebound and later a side-footed finish. Lamar Neagle headed in a Nicolas Lodeiro cross to complete the comfortable win in additional time.
WHAT A PASS! WHAT A GOAL! WHAT A NIGHT!
Pure magic at @CenturyLink_Fld . #SEAvDAL pic.twitter.com/hYLLOg8m2T
— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 16, 2017
Portland cruised past D.C. thanks to a second-half brace from Sebastian Blanco at Providence Park. Diego Valeri scored via a penalty before Alvas Powell curled in a fine effort shortly after halftime.
Blanco made it 3-0 with a curling strike into the top corner on the hour mark before he sealed the victory with one more insurance goal.
What. A. Strike. Take a bow, Blanco. #RCTID #PORvDCU pic.twitter.com/bT1e1mypdj
— Portland Timbers (@TimbersFC) October 16, 2017
Kansas City and Houston are also heading to the playoffs after playing out a 0-0 draw.
The first-place Vancouver Whitecaps were held to a 1-1 draw by the San Jose Earthquakes, who are fighting for the sixth and final spot. Yordy Reyna gave Vancouver a first-half lead before Chris Wondolowski equalized with 13 minutes remaining.
The sixth-place Earthquakes are level on points with seventh-place Dallas, while Real Salt Lake is a point back after going down 1-0 to Colorado Rapids on a Joshua Gatt strike.
The Eastern Conference playoff spots were already secured, with Supporters' Shield winner Toronto FC edging the Montreal Impact 1-0 thanks to Jozy Altidore's early tally.
New York City FC went down to New England Revolution 2-1, as Diego Fagundez scored twice before Khiry Shelton pulled one back late.
Nemanja Nikolic pulled clear atop the goalscoring charts with a hat trick in Chicago Fire's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Union, who scored off an Alejandro Bedoya strike and Johan Kappelhof own goal.
Elsewhere, the New York Red Bulls drew 0-0 with Atlanta United and Ola Kamara scored as Orlando City lost 1-0 to the Columbus Crew in Kaka's final game for the club.
True love from our Captain. #ThankYouKaka pic.twitter.com/DMBLveTLNu
— Orlando City SC (@OrlandoCitySC) October 15, 2017
The LA Galaxy powered past Minnesota United 3-0, meanwhile, on a Romain Alessandrini brace and Jonathan dos Santos strike.