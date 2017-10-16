Trevor Siemian injury update: Broncos QB returns from shoulder injury

The Broncos' Sunday Night game against the depleted Giants went from bad to worse just before halftime in Denver.

Broncos QB Trevor Siemian exits with shoulder injury

Denver's starting quarterback Trevor Siemian exited the game after appearing to injure his left shoulder attempting to tackle Janoris Jenkins on an interception return.

Siemian, who had the same left shoulder surgically repaired this past offseason, was examined by the Broncos medical staff on the sideline before being taken to the locker room.

Brock Osweiler replaced Siemian on the ensuing drive and completed two passes before halftime as Broncos fans booed their team off the field as they trailed the winless Giants 17-3.

Despite being questionable to return after halftime, Siemian started the first series of the second half for the Broncos.