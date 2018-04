There was a scary moment in Sunday's game between the Redskins and 49ers when Pierre Garcon trucked Montae Nicholson.

Body of Redskins safety started twitching after collision with 49ers' Pierre Garcon

The 49ers receiver was working his way downfield when he lowered his head and made contact with the Redskins safety. The hit knocked Nicholson's helmet into the arms of his teammate. It also left his body shaking, which you can see briefly in the video below.

Nicholson remained down on the field for a while before he eventually walked off. Washington evaluated him for a concussion, but after about 20 minutes of real time, Nicholson was back on the sidelines warming up, and the team announced he was cleared of a concussion.



Montae Nicholson was evaluated for a potential concussion and a shoulder injury, has been cleared of a concussion and has returned to game.

— Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 15, 2017



Amazingly, Nicholson played the rest of the game.

The play did catch the eye of former player and current ESPN talent Domonique Foxworth, who offered some thoughts on the scary hit.



Amazing how quickly the public has been conditioned to experience these types of plays differently. 10yrs ago we would have laughed.

— Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) October 15, 2017



The hit is reminiscent of an injury earlier this season when Broncos receiver Bennie Fowler fell down twice after suffering a concussion.