The Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) has drawn up a shortlist of "about three candidates" to replace Warren Gatland in 2019.

Wales draw up shortlist for Gatland's successor

Long-serving Wales head coach Gatland will leave his role after the next World Cup in Japan.

WRU chairman Gareth Davies revealed that progress has already been made in finding a successor to the New Zealander and the governing body hope to make an appointment next year.

"We've been speaking to eight to 10 people who may be interested in the job and have the ability to undertake the job," said the former Wales and British and Irish Lions fly-half.

"We are down to about three candidates and will be looking at a more formal process in the new year."

Davies said Gatland has not been involved in the recruitment process, but could yet have a say in who replaces him.

He added: "Warren hasn't been involved in the interview process so far, but we will want to use him in the business moving forward in terms of who gets the job."