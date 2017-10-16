Manchester City and Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is enjoying "a great moment in my life" as the attacking spearhead for club and country.

Jesus learning from Aguero and living for goals at Manchester City

Jesus hit a brace as Premier League leaders City ransacked Stoke City 7-2 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, having also scored twice as the Selecao rounded off their triumphant World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-0 win over Chile last week.

Jesus has seven goals in all competitions for City this season, making him joint top scorer for Pep Guardiola's in-form side along with Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling.

Aguero returned to the matchday squad as an unused substitute against Stoke, two weeks on from suffering a broken rib in a car accident, and Jesus credits the Argentina star for helping to develop his game since arriving in Manchester from Palmeiras.

"I live for goals and just want to score as many as possible. It's great to score goals in the Brazil national team shirt, but I also love doing it in City colours, too," the 20-year-old told the Manchester Evening News.

"I am enjoying this great moment in my life. I had an injury last season but that didn't stop me. My team and management really helped me, and they have been great for me in my time in England.

"I learn a lot from Sergio every day, but not just him – I learn from all the team. We learn with each other – I pass on my knowledge to them, and they give theirs to me, so it's an exchange."

Aguero's recent absence has left Jesus lining up alongside Sterling and Leroy Sane in a vibrant forward line, with the trio's average age of 21 underlining their vast potential.

"I value our strong relationship off the pitch," Jesus said. "We have such a strong connection outside the pitch, and we take it onto the pitch. It is the best way to work.

"We are very young and have quality, so that points to success in the future."

One team-mate stealing the headlines at the moment is Kevin De Bruyne, who turned in his latest masterclass on Saturday.

The Etihad Stadium faithful chanted the Belgium midfielder's name after his stunning pass sent up Jesus' second of the game versus Stoke and the goalscorer counts himself as a grateful admirer.

"He is one of the best players in the world," he added. "His quality is outstanding as an individual out on the pitch, but it's the way that he makes that work for the whole team, and connects with the other players, that makes him special.

"Kevin deserves the love from the fans. We can't decide who they show their affection to, but the important thing is that every player gives their all out on the pitch – we are scoring goals, making assists and winning games and that is the main thing."