Golden Knights place Fleury and Marchessault on IR

Marchessault, whose 30 goals led the Florida Panthers in 2016-17, was considered one of the more surprising names made available during the expansion draft. When the Golden Knights snagged the 26-year-old, Vegas expected him to be one of the forwards to lead offensively. In four games, Marchessault has just one goal and has been paired with forwards Oscar Lindberg and Reilly Smith.

Fleury has been diagnosed with a concussion after an apparent collision with Detroit's Anthony Mantha in the Golden Knights' loss on Oct. 13. Vegas acquired Fleury from the Pittsburgh Penguins during June's expansion draft.

Fleury holds a 3-1 record and a 2.48 GAA for the Golden Knights. After leading Vegas to a 3-0 record to begin the season, Fleury was named the NHL's Second Star of the Week.

With Fleury out, Vegas has recalled goaltender Maxime Lagace from AHL Chicago. Lagace spent last season with the Texas Stars of the AHL and posted a 11-12-2 record.

Marchessault is recovering from a lower-body injury.





Forward Alex Tuch has been recalled from the Chicago Wolves in a corresponding move.

It's beginning to seem that the 'injury bug' has started to plague the Golden Knights, as forward Erik Haula was also placed on IR on Oct. 14. While the trio of Haula, Fleury, and Marchessault are expected to miss at least the next week, Vegas will have to rely on a few newcomers to bail them out.