NFL scores: Results, highlights, injuries from Week 6 games

Week 6 in the NFL provides a number of important matchups around the league. Alex Smith and the Kansas City Chiefs are the last undefeated team left, and they face the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers this Sunday.
The Jacksonville Jaguars have been one of the league's biggest surprise, and the Jags' league-leading defense takes on the talented offense of the Rams. The search for the first win of the season for the Giants is no easier this week, as the Giants face the Broncos in primetime Sunday night.
Sunday afternoon also brings two important divisional matchups. The Packers can build on early dominance in the NFC North if they beat the Vikings in Minneapolis. Tom Brady and the Patriots take on the Jets in the AFC East. The 3-2 Jets are enjoying a good start to the season, but they are without star running back Bilal Powell on Sunday.
Sporting News provided live updates for all 14 games Sunday.
NFL scores: Week 6 results, highlights
Chicago Bears at Baltimore Ravens
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans
Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings
Detroit Lions at New Orleans Saints
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons
New England Patriots at New York Jets
San Francisco 49ers at Washington Redskins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Los Angeles Rams at Jacksonville Jaguars
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers at Oakland Raiders
