Wayne Rooney's last-gasp equaliser from the penalty spot in Everton's 1-1 draw at Brighton and Hove Albion means the ex-England captain has now scored against 36 different Premier League clubs.

Rooney makes Brighton his 36th Premier League victims

Sunday's strike places Rooney joint-fourth on the all-time list, with three other Englishmen above him.

Chelsea great Frank Lampard struck against 39 different opponents, one more than Andy Cole, while the division's all-time record goalscorer Alan Shearer punished the defences of 37 teams while starring for Blackburn Rovers and Newcastle United.

Indeed, the only current Premier League club Rooney has failed to find the net against are his former employers Manchester United, against whom he is scoreless in five matches – the most recent coming when Everton were dispatched 4-0 at Old Trafford earlier this month.



Derby County and Blackpool also thwarted Rooney in two games apiece, while Newcastle United are apparently his favourite opponents.

The 31-year-old has scored 14 times against the Magpies in 22 top-flight matches.