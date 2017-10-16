We're halfway to the final selection show for the College Football Playoff on Dec. 3. We're two weeks and change away from the first set of playoff rankings on Oct. 31.

College Football Playoff picture: Who's in, out and knocking on door in Week 8

Top-10 upsets involving Clemson, Washington State, Auburn and Washington shook up the playoff picture once again, one week after Oklahoma and Michigan lost. That's six Top 10 upsets in two weeks, and there's more to come.

We can still try to gauge what's going to happen. Sporting News will break down the College Football Playoff picture each week, with the four teams we think are in and the field behind them. Bowl projections are coming Monday.

Who's in? Here is the playoff picture heading into Week 8:

1. Alabama (7-0)

The Crimson Tide had a 17-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back in a convincing 41-9 victory against Arkansas. Alabama is 7-0 heading into a rivalry game against Tennessee, and from there it's a bye week before the rest of the schedule heats up. Alabama was impervious to the chaos of the top-10 upsets this weekend, and they look good doing it.

2. Penn State (6-0)

Penn State enjoyed a bye week, and Clemson's loss to Syracuse likely means the Nittany Lions will move up to No. 2 in most polls. We're going to find out if Penn State is worth that label over the next three weeks against Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State. Yes, the Nittany Lions are the defending Big Ten champions, but they are also 2-7 against those teams without a road victory under James Franklin. This three-game stretch won't be easy.

3. Georgia (7-0)

We still have doubts about two teams getting in from the same conference, but right now Georgia is playing like a top-four team. Given how every other top-10 team is losing, all the Bulldogs have to do is keep winning in order to get that swing at Alabama in the SEC championship game. The Bulldogs have a bye week to get ready for Florida. The importance of that one needs no further explanation.

4. TCU (6-0)

Tempted to put Ohio State here, but we're sticking with the Horned Frogs, who impressed with a twice-delayed road victory against Kansas State. TCU's schedule is favorable leading up to the Nov. 11 game at Oklahoma, but we're not sure the Horned Frogs would want to see the Sooners twice.

The field

ACC

Unbeatens: Miami

Contenders: The Hurricanes are the last remaining unbeaten team in the conference after a dramatic comeback victory against Georgia Tech. Clemson is back in win-or-else territory after a shocking loss to Syracuse on Friday, and the one-loss crowd diminished to N.C. State, Virginia Tech and a surprise in Virginia. There's a lot to sort out and a high risk of cannibalization.

Big Ten

Unbeatens: Penn State, Wisconsin

Contenders: We're tempted to put Ohio State ahead of Penn State given how good the Buckeyes have looked since losing to Oklahoma. Ohio State also have the Nittany Lions at home on Oct. 28. Michigan gets it swing at Penn State on Saturday, and the offense better look better. Wisconsin stayed unbeaten, too, but there is work to do for the Badgers. Michigan State didn't suffer a letdown in an impressive road victory at Minnesota. The Spartans are back in that mix in the Big Ten East.

Big 12

Unbeatens: TCU

Contenders: If the College Football Playoff rankings were released this Tuesday, then TCU would be in familiar territory as the first or second team left out. That's in contrast to our rankings, which have them in for now. Beating Oklahoma twice might be the key to their playoff hopes. Oklahoma State remains a decent bet among the one-loss crowd after a 59-16 victory against Baylor.

Pac-12

Unbeatens: None

Contenders: The Pac-12 is out of undefeated teams after Arizona State knocked off Washington and Cal beat Washington State. The Huskies won't have another mulligan in this race. USC stopped Utah short on a 2-point conversion and took control of the Pac-12 South race, and the Trojans face an elimination game of sorts against Notre Dame in South Bend this week. That's going to be fun. Washington State could win out and theoretically get back in loose discussions, but it's going to be almost impossible to look past a 37-3 loss at Cal.

SEC

Unbeatens: Alabama, Georgia

Contenders: Georgia is on pace for that showdown with the Crimson Tide after blowing open a game against Missouri that was tight in the first half. The Bulldogs also can create a two-SEC-teams-in-the-playoff narrative if they keep rolling. Everybody else in the SEC has two losses or more, and it's difficult to envision any of those teams as a serious playoff contender. There are no surprising outcomes in conference games unless Alabama or Georgia loses a game. Let the collision course toward that potential blockbuster SEC championship game begin.

The rest

Contenders: Notre Dame enjoyed a bye week and continues to climb up the one-loss line and has a chance to increase that stock to the next level with a victory in South Bend against USC. The list of Group of 5 unbeaten teams is down to Central Florida and South Florida in the American Athletic Conference. They play in the regular-season finale on Nov. 24.