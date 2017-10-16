The College Football Playoff will release its next set of rankings on Oct. 31, and that's when the real debates begin. With seven weeks left until the committee makes those final selections, however, some of those potential debates that will determine the four playoff spots will come into focus.

Seven tests the College Football Playoff will face soon

Sporting News takes a closer look at some of those debates. We're a long way off from those final selections, but we could see these discussions dominating the debate.

Here we go …

Power 5 pecking order

We obsess about strength of conference, but ranking those Power 5 conferences is a tricky endeavor. None of the conferences is head-and-shoulders above the rest, and that's going to heat up the arguments if it ends up with five one-loss teams at the end of the year. Who do you leave out? Pressed for a best of the bunch right now, the Big Ten still has the most teams that could legitimately make the College Football Playoff. That includes Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsin in the front — just like last year — and Michigan State and Michigan on the fringe. Those teams, however, have a lot of head-to-head matchups coming.

Ohio State vs. Oklahoma Part II

Speaking of Ohio State, the Buckeyes certainly have their mojo back. So much so that their early-season loss against Oklahoma on Sept. 9 seems to be on the back-burner. Let's say, just for a minute, the committee would have to choose between a one-loss Ohio State team and a one-loss Oklahoma team for the final spot. The Sooners have the head-to-head advantage, but the Buckeyes would have beaten all those playoff contenders, Plus, Oklahoma would have the loss to Iowa State. It should be as simple as the head-to-head, but the committee has proven a few times it's not that simple. More flags will be planted here. Stay tuned.

Pac-12 problem

The Pac-12 is the first Power 5 conference to run out of unbeaten teams after Washington and Washington State lost on the road in Week 7. That's bad news given the perceived notions of East Coast bias. Washington's Chris Petersen and ESPN engaged in a bizarre back-and-forth that involved kickoff times, cupcakes and a full-go lecture from College GameDay analyst Kirk Herbstreit. The Pac-12 enters the second half at the bottom of the totem pole despite the fact it might be the most competitive conference, top to bottom. They need one of USC, Washington or Washington State to win out to have a chance.

Eyes on the Irish

Notre Dame is in the hunt, and the committee has been able to avoid this test so far. What if the Irish win out and finish 11-1 with victories against USC, Miami and Stanford in the second half of the season? Notre Dame will have all the momentum, no conference championship game and every reason to crack that four-team field at the expense of a second Power 5 conference. If the Irish can beat one-loss USC next week then that talk is going to heat up.

Alabama and Georgia, too?

Here's another test for the committee. When will two teams from the same conference make it to the playoff? Is it possible? Right now, the Big Ten and SEC could have conference championships featuring two unbeaten teams. Would Penn State and Wisconsin have a case just one year after playing the best conference title game that didn't get a playoff spot? Better yet, imagine if Alabama and Georgia get to Atlanta undefeated then play something in the neighborhood of the 2012 SEC championship game. Both teams are in that discussion now. This would force the issue.

Group of 5 shutout

It wasn't much of a debate when Western Michigan went undefeated last season, and it will probably be the same deal if South Florida or Central Florida goes undefeated this season. The Group of 5 will almost certainly be shut out of the College Football Playoff again. The first set of rankings in all likelihood will affirm that. It doesn't matter that Quinton Flowers and McKenzie Milton could be fringe Heisman candidates. Another shutout will advance the discussion about whether the G5 has a chance to make it in the four-team era, and, in turn, whether they should create their own playoff.

Two-loss chaos

Seven top-10 teams have lost the last three weeks, including four in Week 7. The College Football Playoff hasn't put in a two-loss team yet, but that test could be on the way if the weekly carnage continues. Like we said, there isn't a conference that stands above everybody else. At this point, there isn't a team — other than maybe Alabama — that looks unbeatable in the regular season. The general rule is not to lose two games; Penn State and Oklahoma found that out the hard way last season. But a two-loss team could make it in 2017. Don't rule it out.