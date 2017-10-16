Arizona State capped a week full of upsets by knocking off No. 5 Washington 13-7 in a late-night Pac-12 game on Saturday.

How Washington's loss to Arizona State impacts College Football Playoff race

That marked the fourth top-10 upset of the weekend after No. 2 Clemson lost to Syracuse and No. 8 Washington State lost at Cal on Friday. No. 10 Auburn lost to LSU on Saturday, too. The losses shake up the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race, and now the Huskies no margin for error the rest of the way.

Here are four ways this will impact the College Football Playoff race:

Pac-12 out of unbeatens

The Pac-12 is the first conference among the Power 5 to run out of unbeaten teams. That's bad news considering the conference is always fighting the notion of East Coast bias and was left out of the playoff when similar cannibalization took place in 2015. Stanford lost two games in the regular season that year, and that was enough to keep them out of the playoff. That could be the case in 2017.

Washington's in big trouble

Washington did lose to USC before making the playoff last season, but the best case for Huskies now is winning out and facing a one-loss Trojans team in the Pac-12 championship. Washington's nonconference schedule has been a hot topic of conversation, too. Would that schedule, given one loss, be enough to keep them out this time? That's a valid concern this time.

USC best bet?

Speaking of the Trojans and Pac-12 perception, a win against Notre Dame in South Bend next week would be huge for the conference. USC is immune to conference perception when they are winning big, and it's a chance for quarterback Sam Darnold to get the Trojans back in the hunt. That's an elimination game between one-loss teams, and it will be fun.

Apple Cup loses steam

We might have pre-sold the Apple Cup a little soon. The Cougars lost 37-3 at Cal on Friday, and the Huskies didn't look much better against Arizona State for most of the night. The Huskies trailed 13-0 entering the fourth quarter and missed two chip-shot field goals in the third quarter. It was a nightmarish weekend for both teams.

Top-10 nightmare

Six top-10 teams have lost in the last three weeks, and half of those teams were out of the Pac-12. USC, Washington State and Washington have all suffered losses as top-10 teams, and all of those happened on the road. Stanford, once again with two losses, could crawl back into the mix. The bad news is the conference doesn't have enough top-10 caliber teams, and the committee emphasizes big victories. If any of these teams want to have a chance at the playoff, then they can't lose again. Simple as that.