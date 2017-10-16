With Rob Kelley "doubtful", and Paul Perkins "out", the only real injury drama for running backs in Week 6 is with Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell, and Matt Forte, all listed as "questionable". And while none are recommended plays this week, if any are active, it would lessen the potential value of waiver wire finds Aaron Jones and Elijah McGuire. As such, updates on Montgomery, Powell, and Forte are just as important when it comes to start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

Injuries to Ty Montgomery, Bilal Powell, Matt Forte affecting Week 6 start or sit decisions

We'll update this post once the final injury reports are released, so check back throughout the morning and afternoon.

Is Ty Montgomery playing in Week 6?

UPDATE: ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Montgomery will be active.

Despite practicing in full all week, Montgomery (ribs) is no lock to play in Week 6 against the Vikings. He reportedly only withstood limited contact and might not be ready for game action.

Even if Montgomery plays, there's a good chance he'll see fewer touches than Aaron Jones, which makes Montgomery a high-risk flex in standard leagues. He would be a little more stable in PPR leagues, but not much.

Bilal Powell injury update

UPDATE: Powell is officially INACTIVE.

Powell (calf) missed practice all week, so even though he's a "game-time decision", according to coach Todd Bowles, he's likely closer to "doubtful" than "questionable."

If Powell is active, he's a risky option given the likelihood of reduced touches. Even in a favorable matchup against New England, he's best left on your bench.

Matt Forte injury news

UPDATE: Forte is officially ACTIVE.

Forte (toe) is listed as "questionable", but he's fully expected to play in Week 6 against he Patriots.

Elijah McGuire is still expected to see more touches, but that's really just a guess. Early in the year when most thought Bilal Powell would be the primary back, it was Forte starting and seeing as much, if not more, playing time. Forte isn't a recommended fantasy play, but his presence is certainly a downer for McGuire.