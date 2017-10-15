VIDEO: Mbappe misses glorious chances but blames unfamiliar striker role

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe says his unfamiliar role as a striker played a part in his poor performance as the Ligue 1 leaders battled to a 2-1 win over Dijon.

Mbappe had a day to forget in front of goal, failing to score from five shots including two glorious opportunities laid on a plate for him by team-mate Angel Di Maria in Saturday's away clash.

The France international, playing as a central striker in the absence of Edinson Cavani, was constantly frustrated by Dijon goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet.

Mbappe, 18, felt playing centrally having not done so in recent games caught him out and went on to defend PSG's lacklustre display after the international break, as they turn their attention to a Champions League trip to Anderlecht.

"I tried to get my goals," he told reporters.

"I missed many chances. It was not an ideal match and it was not easy because I have not played in this position for a long time.

"Usually, Edinson plays in this position and he has had it throughout the year. He wasn't here this time and sometimes I will have to play in this position.



"But on Wednesday I will be back on the right and that suits me well. I will work and train hard, because it was not good."

Mbappe did create the stoppage-time winner for defender Thomas Meunier, who scored twice as PSG moved six points clear of champions Monaco at the top of the table.

"It was a crazy end to the game," he said. "Dijon got the goal of the year but then it was us who score in the last seconds.

"There are 60 games in the season and we cannot always make a show. One would like [to] but the body cannot [manage that].

"The international breaks are trying, yes, but we are happy to go and serve our countries. It is part of the job.



"It is up to us to adapt and give the best of ourselves, but playing at your peak in this situation is unusual.

"Our display missed some things, but we must also look at Dijon's performance. They put their hearts into it and they were in front of their fans. They did everything they could and put us in trouble.

"But in the end we leave with three points and we congratulate them for their performance. We will have to expect that on all our away trips. Now we will play the Champions League."