Memphis DL Ernest Suttles charged with rape, dismissed from team

Memphis defensive lineman Ernest Suttles has been dismissed from the Tigers' football program after he was arrested and charged with rape by Memphis police early Saturday.

The Memphis Police Department tweeted on Saturday that Suttles had been charged with rape. The tweet was a reply to an earlier tweet saying officers had arrested a male suspect after responding to an off-campus incident at 3:15 a.m.



— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 14, 2017



According to The Commercial Appeal (Memphis, Tenn.), The University of Memphis later announced he'd been dismissed from the program for a violation of team rules. They initially reported that he'd only been suspended. As of now, he has been removed from campus.