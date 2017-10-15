Pape Souare has expressed his delight over Crystal Palace's 2-1 win over Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Pape Souare delighted with first Crystal Palace win of the season

Roy Hodgson's side had lost all seven games played in the English Premier League prior to this clash against Antonio Conte's men, they had also not scored during that stretch.

Ceaser Azpilecueta own goal was cancelled out by Timueye Bakayoko before Cote d'Ivoire international Wilfried Zaha scored on his return from an ankle injury to secure all three points for the hosts.

The 27-year-old who was named the Eagles' player of the month is delighted with the win and praised the courage and effort his teammates put into securing the win via his social media page.

Yes boys @CPFC 3 points!

Crystal Palace travel to Saint James' Park to face Newcastle United on October 21.