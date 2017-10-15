Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema fired Real Madrid to La Liga history with a 2-1 victory over Getafe.

Ronaldo and Benzema help Real Madrid make La Liga history

The Blancos have not been at their best this season, with a slow start made to the defence of their domestic crown.

15/4 for Spurs and Real Madrid draw

Rather surprisingly, their struggles so far have come on home soil, as Valencia and Levante have left the Santiago Bernabeu with a draw and a win, respectively.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have been in imperious form on the road, though, with 13 successive victories wrapped up on their travels.



13 - Real Madrid have won their last 13 La Liga games away from home and are the 1st side ever to win 13 consecutive on the road. Historic. pic.twitter.com/WA5lp7xVXh

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 14, 2017



Real required another moment of Ronaldo inspiration to see them to a record-setting success on Saturday.

Benzema fired them in front against Getafe, but Jorge Molina restored parity and threatened to offer further frustration for the capital giants.

Ronaldo, though, stepped up with a 85th-minute winner to snatch all three points.



28 - Cristiano Ronaldo has needed 28 shots to score his first goal in La Liga this season (seven on target). Relief. pic.twitter.com/hDNdUakrRJ

— OptaJose (@OptaJose) October 14, 2017



MORE:

Ronaldo's back! Cristiano scores first Liga goal of the season in dramatic Real Madrid win

| Messi, Ronaldo & the stars who have booked their place at the 2018 Russia World Cup

| Ballon d'Or 2017: Neymar, Messi and Ronaldo among 30 nominees



That effort was the Portuguese forward’s first in La Liga this season, and could not have come at a better time.

Real have now won seven successive games in all competitions, with positive progress being made once again at home and abroad as they seek to replicate their Liga and Champions League double-winning efforts from 2016-17.