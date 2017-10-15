I wish you a quick recovery – Adepoju sympathises with crocked Moses

News

The controversial Federer tactic that Nadal 'can't imagine' copying

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Nigeria football great Mutiu Adepoju believes Victor Moses will bounce back in no time following his latest injury setback.

The Chelsea wing-back was replaced by Davide Zappacosta against Crystal Palace in the 40th minute due to a hamstring injury at Selhurst Park.

Moses was making his sixth start of the season, but he did not make it until halftime as he was substituted no thanks to the injury which could leave him on the sidelines for the foreseeable future.



And the former Real Madrid star could only sympathise with him while expressing his optimism about his quick recovery.

“Dear @VictorMoses, I wish you a quick recovery from your hamstring injury. I am optimistic that you will bounce back in no time. Stay safe brother!,” Adepoju tweeted.


The injury to Moses continues a terrible run of hamstring luck for the Blues, who have also lost Alvaro Morata and N'Golo Kante to the same injury within the span of two weeks.

Crystal Palace got their first win of the season after a 2-1 win after scoring their first two league goals of the season.

