India recall Thakur and Karthik for New Zealand ODIs

India have recalled Shardul Thakur and Dinesh Karthik for the one-day international series against New Zealand, but KL Rahul has been omitted from the squad.

Paceman Thakur has not featured for his country since the final match of the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month, while wicketkeeper-batsman Karthik's last India appearance was against West Indies in July.

The duo were on Saturday named in a 15-man squad for a three-match series with the Black Caps, which starts next Sunday.

Rahul played no part in the 4-1 ODI series win over Australia after being named in the squad and will not make his return against New Zealand.

Spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were also left out once again, along with Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur.