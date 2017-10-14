Former New Zealand scrum-half Piri Weepu has retired from rugby.

World Cup winner Weepu announces retirement

Weepu had been playing in New Zealand's Heartland Championship for Wairarapa Bush but, following their final match of the campaign, brought his career to an end with a post on Instagram.

"It's been a honour and a privilege to have played footy over the years," Weepu wrote.

He earned 71 Test caps for the All Blacks, winning the World Cup with New Zealand in 2011.

Weepu spent the majority of his career with Hurricanes, making his debut for the Super Rugby side in 2004. He joined Blues in 2012 before leaving for London Welsh in 2014.

Spells with Wasps, Oyonnax and Narbonne followed for Weepu, who scored 103 Test points for his country.