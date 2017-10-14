Former England skipper Paul Ince opined that Sadio Mane will be a big miss for Liverpool after he picked up an injury on international duty.

Ince: Mane a 'bigger loss than Coutinho would be' for Liverpool

Mane has been ruled out for six weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury in Senegal’s 2018 World Cup qualifying game against Cape Verde.

Ince insisted that the Senegalese forward plays a huge role in Jurgen Klopp’s plan and 'he is a much bigger loss than Philippe Coutinho would be'.

"Sadio Mane being out for six weeks is bad news for Liverpool - he's a much bigger loss than Philippe Coutinho would be," Ince told PaddyPower News.

"Mane is much more involved in the game from start to finish. Without him, Liverpool's side is a lot weaker - he's vital."

Mane has scored three times in five league aappearances for the Reds this campaign and was awarded the Premier League Player of the month for August.