NaVorro Bowman released: What it means for All-Pro LB and 49ers

If you needed any further reminder that the 49ers are rebuilding, it came on Friday as they released linebacker NaVorro Bowman.

A four-time first-team All-Pro, Bowman will forever be a part of 49ers folklore having been a key member of the team that went to three successive NFC championship games and Super Bowl XLVII while also scoring the final touchdown at Candlestick Park with his pick-six of Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan in 2013.

Here we look at how the 49ers came to release Bowman and what it means for him and San Francisco going forward.

How we got here: Injuries. That is the short answer. A Defensive Player of the Year caliber season for Bowman came to an agonizing end in the 49ers' loss to the Seahawks in the NFC title game in 2014 when he suffered a torn ACL and MCL on a goal-line stand.

Though Bowman returned with an All-Pro campaign in 2015, an Achilles tear last season brought his 2016 to a premature conclusion and it is evident this year he is not the same player. He has struggled in coverage and it was telling there was no significant drop-off on defense when he was benched during last Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Rookie Reuben Foster boasts considerably superior athleticism while Ray-Ray Armstrong has two picks in his last two games. With the injured Malcolm Smith tied to a long-term deal, this is a move that makes perfect sense for a rebuilding team, even if it will sting considerably from a purely emotional standpoint.

What it means for Bowman: The chance to pick for a contender. It pains 49ers fans that Vernon Davis is the only member of that excellent Jim Harbaugh-led team to win a Super Bowl ring, but Bowman can now change that.

Three teams were said to be interested in Bowman and it would be stunning if the Patriots, who have the worst defense in the league, were not one of them.

There's no doubt Bowman would have loved to play his entire career with the Niners but, for a player who has seen so much of his prime lost to injury, the opportunity to play for that ring is one to relish.

What it means for the 49ers: The keys of the defense have officially been handed to Foster, who will now serve as tone-setter in chief.

It was tough not to be impressed by the snaps Foster played before he suffered a high ankle sprain in the season opener with the Panthers, and he should provide an upgrade at the Mike linebacker position playing alongside Armstrong.

Foster was touted as a Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate before the injury. The chances of him netting the award are all but over but, if he can play at that level down the stretch, the 49ers will know they have Bowman's replacement and a player who can be a cornerstone of an improving young defense.