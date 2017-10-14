Luis Severino's postseason career got off to a shaky start when he failed to get out of the first inning during the AL wild-card game against the Twins. But he turned things around Game 4 of the ALDS against the Indians.

MLB playoffs: Luis Severino never picked Justin Verlander as a role model

Severino allowed three earned runs in 1/3 of an inning against the Twins. He then allowed three runs in seven innings with nine strikeouts against the Indians. The Yankees won both games.

Yankees manager Joe Girardi will hand Severino the ball Saturday for Game 2 of the ALCS against the Astros. Severino is ready to contend with Houston's versatile lineup.

"I think the power and they're fast," Severino said Friday, regarding what stands out about the Astros' lineup. "They can hit the ball, they can run, so I think that's the two most important things that that team has."

Despite two completely different results this postseason, Severino is confident leading into Game 2.

"I feel good, I feel confident in myself," Severino said. "I knew that that first start I did, that wasn't me, and I made adjustments. That's how we do it; we make adjustments and the second start I put in place those adjustments and did good."

Severino will face Justin Verlander Saturday. Despite Verlander's elongated MLB success, Severino hasn't really spent much time watching the six-time All-Star.

"I never watched Verlander pitch because I never picked him as a role model for me," Severino said. "But I know that he's a good pitcher, I know he has a good fastball, good breaking stuff. And maybe today or tomorrow I can see something that I like and learn from that."

Few expected the Yankees' young squad to reach the postseason, let alone the ALCS. Severino never had any doubt.

"I wasn't that surprised," Severino said. "I knew that we had a great team. The expectations were very low. Like you said, everybody is watching us now and we have a great team, we have a great rotation right now, the guys are hitting good and we're going to keep surprising people."