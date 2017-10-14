Alonso reveals Indy500-inspired helmet for US GP

Fernando Alonso will sport an unfamiliar look at the United States Grand Prix after revealing a freshly designed helmet as a tribute to the Indy 500.

The two-time Formula One world champion skipped the Monaco Grand Prix earlier this year to take part in the famous race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Alonso acquitted himself well, leading for 27 laps before his bid for a stunning win was ended by engine failure with 21 of the 200 laps remaining.

Seemingly inspired by his experience, Alonso will wear a special helmet adorned with swathes of red, yellow and blue when he races his McLaren in Austin next weekend.

"Helmet for the US GP #indy500tribute #fans #thanks #mclaren #bellhelmets @bellhelmetseurope," Alonso posted on Instagram.

It remains to be seen whether the new helmet will bring a change of luck for Alonso, who has suffered six retirements in F1 this year, accruing just 10 championship points.