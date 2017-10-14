Luke Kuechly injury update: Panthers LB 'perfectly fine' but remains in concussion protocol

Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly was "perfectly fine" Friday, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks told reporters (via the Charlotte Observer) the day after Kuechly left Thursday's game against the Eagles late in the second quarter to be evaluated for a concussion.

Even with Wilks' assessment there was a certain amount of caution. "A little context: Often the post-concussion symptoms aren't felt until 2-3 days later," the Observer's Joe Person tweeted, in part.



Earlier Friday, coach Ron Rivera didn't provide an update, only reiterating that the All-Pro linebacker was in the league's concussion protocol.

Kuechly was officially ruled out midway through the third quarter, and the Panthers said he was in the protocol.

He was injured on a short LeGarrette Blount run from the 1-yard line. Kuechly rushed from the right side of the Eagles line as Blount was dropped for a 1-yard loss on a run to the left. Kuechly sat on the turf at Bank of America Stadium before slowing getting up and being walked to the sideline by trainers.

He was checked on the sideline before jogging to the locker room before halftime. He then remained in the locker room at the start of the second half, when the Panthers announced he was being evaluated for a concussion.

The concussion is potentially disturbing news for Kuechly, who has missed nine games the last two seasons because of concussions.