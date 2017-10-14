Sam Bradford, Stegon Diggs ruled out for Vikings’ showdown vs. Packers

The Vikings will be without quarterback Sam Bradford and wide receiver Stefon Diggs for their home game Sunday against the Packers, the team announced Friday.

Bradford’s absence is not a surprise. After leading his team to a 29-19 win over the Saints in Week 1, he missed Minnesota’s second, third and fourth games of the season. He started Monday against the Bears but looked tentative and was pulled at halftime. An MRI exam revealed no new injury to Bradford’s knee, but trainer Eric Sugarman said the QB is dealing with “wear and tear in his knee joint,” per the Star Tribune.

While Case Keenum will continue to be the man under center for Minnesota, Teddy Bridgewater is eligible to come off the PUP list Monday, Pro Football Talk reports.

Diggs, meanwhile, sustained a groin injury in the Chicago game and finished with just one catch for 4 yards. While he has not practiced since then, he told reporters this week he’d be ready to go.

Ho won’t be, leaving Adam Thielen, Laquon Treadwell, tight end Kyle Rudolph and Michael Floyd to pick up the receiving slack.

The Vikes have already been without star rookie running back Dalvin Cook, who tore his ACL in the Week 4 game against the Lions. Jerick McKinnon and Latavius Murray are sharing running back duties in Cook’s absence.

In Las Vegas, the Packers remain a 3-point favorite at Minnesota, unchanged by the news about Bradford and Diggs. Bradford’s absence was expected and baked into the spread, and while Diggs is a solid player, only a very few receivers affect the betting line.